NEET, JEE Mains 2020 'need To Be Held As Scheduled', Say Students

After rising uncertainties around the medical and engineering entrance examinations—JEE Mains and NEET, some students are of the opinion that any further postponement will affect the whole year. Several students took to Twitter to express that it is a challenge to remain focused for such a long time as it is both a mental as well as physical stress.

JEE Mains & NEET exam date should not be postponed further

Originally, the examinations for JEE Mains was to be held in the month of April but was scheduled to a later date due to the coronavirus situation across the country. Even NEET 2020 has been postponed twice. Both are scheduled to be held in the month of September as per the latest announcements by the National Testing Agency.

Reports claim that since students have had more time to prepare for exams this year, they might score better. There are reports that suggest that the cut-off might be higher than the previous year. JEE exams are held in two sessions since 2019 and some students who had appeared for the exams in January for JEE Mains will now be preparing for the JEE advanced examinations, that are believed to be immediately held in the following months after the second session (September) of 2020. However, with so many uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic, students are confused about a lot of things and are taking it to Twitter to express their concerns.

Here is what the students think about JEE Mains and NEET exam date

If everything is reopen with guideline then why not college nobody is framing the guidelines to reopen think about the middle class those are paying lacks of amount for just online class @DrRPNishank @HRDMinistry @AmitShah @ArvindKejriwal @AICTE_INDIA @PMOIndia #reopencollege — Shweta Choubey (@ShwetaChoubey12) August 2, 2020

Loosers be away from exams....take a drop and do a rest...we don't want postponment...#donotpostponeneet #donotpostponeNEETandJEE #reopencollege

Conduct exams with full safety — Mayank Bharti (@MayankB19355289) July 27, 2020

Don't postpone NEET and JEE MAIN https://t.co/slciUrTP3w will make feel students depressed — Sombir Sangwan (@SombirS22715191) August 1, 2020

Some students have resorted to Twitter posts to express that the exams should not be pushed any further. They are of the opinion that exams should be held as per schedule in September; further postponement will only be a strain on the students who have been prepping for almost two years and more.

Director of IIT-Delhi V Ramagopal Rao also stressed on the importance of JEE Mains. He said that despite all the delay it is important for examinations to be held. As students have been prepping as early as class 9th and class 10th, the exams must be held. As per reports, several teachers and academicians are of the opinion that exams need to be conducted as early as possible.