JEE MAINS Results 2020 Announced; 24 Students Score 100 Percentile; See Toppers List Here

Results announced for JEE-Mains 2020; 24 students score 100 percentile as announced by National Testing Agency.

JEE-Mains

The NTA has declared results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on Friday, September 11. The students can check the results through the official website on desktop and mobile at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here's the list of Toppers: 

  1. Akhil Agrawal- Rajasthan
  2. Akhil Jain -- Rajasthan
  3. Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy - Telangana
  4. Chirag Falor- Delhi
  5. Chukka Tanuja -- Telangana
  6. Deeti Yeshash Chandra - Telangana
  7. Divyanshu Agarwal - Haryana
  8. Gurkirat Singh -Delhi
  9. Harshvardhan Agarwal - Haryana
  10. Laksh Gupta -Delhi
  11. Landa Jitendra - Andhra Pradesh
  12. Morreddigari Likhith Reddy -- Telangana
  13. Nisarg Chadha - Gujarat
  14. Nishant Agarwal- Delhi
  15. Parth Dwivedi -- Rajasthan
  16. R Muhender Raj- Rajasthan
  17. Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh - Telangana
  18. Rongala Arun Siddardha - Telangana
  19. Shiva Krishna Sagi -- Telangana
  20. Swayam Shashank Chube- Maharashtra
  21. Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar - Andhra Pradesh
  22. Tushar Sethi - Delhi
  23. Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha -- Telangana
  24. YSS Narasimha Naidu - Andhra Pradesh

