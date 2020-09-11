JEE MAINS Results 2020 Announced; 24 Students Score 100 Percentile; See Toppers List Here

Result announced for JEE-Mains 2020; 24 students score 100 percentile as announced by National Testing Agency.
The NTA has declared results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on Friday, September 11. The students can check the results through the official website on desktop and mobile at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Here's the list of Toppers:
- Akhil Agrawal- Rajasthan
- Akhil Jain -- Rajasthan
- Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy - Telangana
- Chirag Falor- Delhi
- Chukka Tanuja -- Telangana
- Deeti Yeshash Chandra - Telangana
- Divyanshu Agarwal - Haryana
- Gurkirat Singh -Delhi
- Harshvardhan Agarwal - Haryana
- Laksh Gupta -Delhi
- Landa Jitendra - Andhra Pradesh
- Morreddigari Likhith Reddy -- Telangana
- Nisarg Chadha - Gujarat
- Nishant Agarwal- Delhi
- Parth Dwivedi -- Rajasthan
- R Muhender Raj- Rajasthan
- Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh - Telangana
- Rongala Arun Siddardha - Telangana
- Shiva Krishna Sagi -- Telangana
- Swayam Shashank Chube- Maharashtra
- Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar - Andhra Pradesh
- Tushar Sethi - Delhi
- Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha -- Telangana
- YSS Narasimha Naidu - Andhra Pradesh
(With inputs from PTI)