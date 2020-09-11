JEE MAINS Results 2020 Announced; 24 Students Score 100 Percentile; See Toppers List Here

Result announced for JEE-Mains 2020; 24 students score 100 percentile as announced by National Testing Agency.

The NTA has declared results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main on Friday, September 11. The students can check the results through the official website on desktop and mobile at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Here's the list of Toppers:

Akhil Agrawal- Rajasthan Akhil Jain -- Rajasthan Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy - Telangana Chirag Falor- Delhi Chukka Tanuja -- Telangana Deeti Yeshash Chandra - Telangana Divyanshu Agarwal - Haryana Gurkirat Singh -Delhi Harshvardhan Agarwal - Haryana Laksh Gupta -Delhi Landa Jitendra - Andhra Pradesh Morreddigari Likhith Reddy -- Telangana Nisarg Chadha - Gujarat Nishant Agarwal- Delhi Parth Dwivedi -- Rajasthan R Muhender Raj- Rajasthan Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh - Telangana Rongala Arun Siddardha - Telangana Shiva Krishna Sagi -- Telangana Swayam Shashank Chube- Maharashtra Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar - Andhra Pradesh Tushar Sethi - Delhi Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha -- Telangana YSS Narasimha Naidu - Andhra Pradesh

(With inputs from PTI)