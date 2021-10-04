JEE Advanced 2021: Question Papers Out For Physics, Chemistry & Math, Here's Direct Link

IIT Kharagpur which is the exam conducting body of JEE Advanced has released the JEE Advanced question paper. The question papers that have been released are for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Candidates will be able to see a copy of their responses on October 5, 2021. The responses will be uploaded on the official website which is jeeadv.ac.in. The provisional answer key will also be uploaded to the official website on October 10, 2021. Candidates who took the exam will be given an option to raise objections if they want to. The objection raising window will be opened on October 10 after releasing of answer sheet and will be closed on October 11 at 5 pm. Here is the list of important dates

JEE Advanced 2021: Important Dates

Copy of responses will be released on October 5, 2021

The provisional answer key release date is October 11, 2021

The last day to raise objections is October 15, 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 answer key will be out on October 15, 2021

The result will also be declared on the same day i.e. October 15, 2021

How to download JEE Advanced questions

Candidates will have to visit the official website

On the homepage, click on the 'Quick Links'

Then click on JEE Advanced 2021 Question Paper

JEE(Advanced) 2021 Question Papers: Direct links

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021 conducted by IIT Kharagpur concluded on October 3, 2021. The exam was held in online mode through a Computer Based Test (CBT). The exam was conducted in two shifts; Paper 1 was held from 9 to 12, and Paper 2 was held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Paper 2 carried 180 marks and the duration of the exam was 3 hours only. It had 57 questions in total, with 19 questions in each subject.

The JEE Advanced 2021 question paper which has been released is an essential resource for students who are planning to appear in the next exam session. According to the immediate reactions of students shared by FITJEE, the paper was "Easy to Moderate", while physics was "Moderate" for students, and mathematics was "Moderately Tough". Notably, no mistakes were reported till the papers were analyzed.