JEE Advanced 2021 Response Sheet To Be Released At 5 Pm Today, Here's How To Check

JEE Advanced response sheet update: JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet is scheduled to be out on Tuesday, October 5 in the second half at 5 pm. The response sheet which is scheduled to be released today is for the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) that was conducted in offline mode on October 3, 2021. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was held between 9 am and 12 noon whereas the second shift was conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. All those candidates who secured the top 2.5 lakh rank in JEE Mains and appeared in the JEE Advanced examination will be able to download their response sheets today after 5 pm. It will be uploaded on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The response sheet will be released by IIT Kharagpur which is the exam conducting body this year. IIT Kharagpur has on Monday released the question paper for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The JEE Advanced answer key 2021 will be released on October 11. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned in this link to check the question paper. The steps to download the answer key as well as the important dates are mentioned here.

JEE Advanced 2021: Important Dates

Copy of responses will be released on October 5, 2021 at 5 pm

The provisional answer key release date is October 11, 2021

The last day to raise objections is October 15, 2021

JEE Advanced answer key 2021 will be out on October 15, 2021

The result will also be declared on the same day i.e. October 15, 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 Response Sheet: Steps to download