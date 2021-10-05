Last Updated:

JEE Advanced 2021 Response Sheet To Be Released At 5 Pm Today, Here's How To Check

JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet is scheduled to be out today at 5 pm. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the response sheet.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
jee advanced 2021

Image: Shutterstock


JEE Advanced response sheet update: JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet is scheduled to be out on Tuesday, October 5 in the second half at 5 pm. The response sheet which is scheduled to be released today is for the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) that was conducted in offline mode on October 3, 2021. The exam was conducted in two shifts. The first shift was held between 9 am and 12 noon whereas the second shift was conducted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm. All those candidates who secured the top 2.5 lakh rank in JEE Mains and appeared in the JEE Advanced examination will be able to download their response sheets today after 5 pm. It will be uploaded on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

The response sheet will be released by IIT Kharagpur which is the exam conducting body this year. IIT Kharagpur has on Monday released the question paper for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. The JEE Advanced answer key 2021 will be released on October 11. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned in this link to check the question paper. The steps to download the answer key as well as the important dates are mentioned here. 

JEE Advanced 2021: Important Dates

  • Copy of responses will be released on October 5, 2021 at 5 pm
  • The provisional answer key release date is October 11, 2021
  • The last day to raise objections is October 15, 2021
  • JEE Advanced answer key 2021 will be out on October 15, 2021
  • The result will also be declared on the same day i.e. October 15, 2021

JEE Advanced 2021 Response Sheet: Steps to download

  • Candidates who took the exam will have to visit the official website of JEE Advanced or IIT Kharagpur, jeeadv.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, candidates will have to look for ‘quick links’ section
  • Then in that section, they will have to click on the ‘JEE Advanced 2021 Response Sheet’ link. (To be noted that the link will only be activated at 5 pm)
  • After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to enter credentials such as roll number, date of birth and other details to log in.
  • Candidates should check and download the response sheets and also take a printout for any future reference.
READ | JEE Main 2021 Answer Key for B.Arch & B.Planning papers out, here's how to check
READ | JEE Advanced 2021 to be conducted tomorrow, check exam day guidelines here
READ | JEE Advanced 2021 Response Sheet to be released on Oct 5, check details here
READ | JEE Advanced Quick Analysis of Paper-2 by FIITJEE: Check students reaction & more
READ | JEE Advanced 2021: Question papers out for Physics, Chemistry & Math, here's direct link
Tags: jee advanced 2021, JEE Advanced response sheet, JEE Advanced 2021 response sheet
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND