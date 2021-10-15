Last Updated:

JEE Advanced 2021 Result: Check The List Of Top-10 Rank Holders

JEE Advanced 2021: Jaipur's Mridual Agarwal and Delhi's Kavya Chopra have topped the list in overall categories. Check JEE Advanced toppers 2021 list here.

JEE Advanced 2021

JEE Advanced result 2021: The results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced have been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on October 15, 2021. Jaipur's Mridul Agarwal and Delhi's Kavya Chopra have topped the list in overall categories. This year, a total of 141699 candidates participated in the exam, out of which 41862 candidates qualified for JEE Advanced.

According to an official statement issued by the exam conducting institute, "Of the total qualified candidates, 6452 are females. Mr. Mridul Agarwal of the IIT Delhi zone is the top ranker in the Common Rank List (CRL) in JEE (Advanced) 2021. He obtained 348 marks out of 360 marks. Ms. Kavya Chopra of the IIT Delhi zone is the top-ranked female with CRL 98. She obtained 286 marks out of 360."

JEE Advanced 2021: Top 10 JEE Advanced Toppers 2021

  • Mridul Agarwal
  • Dhananjay Raman
  • Anant Lunia
  • Ramaswamy Santhosh Reddy
  • Polu Lakshmi Sai Lokesh Reddy
  • Soni Naman Nirmal
  • Kartik Sreekumar Nair
  • Chaitanya Aggarwal
  • Arnav Aditya Singh
  • Modulla Hrushikesh Reddy

JEE Advanced 2021 topper list: Girls Topper List 2021

  • Zone
  • Candidate name
  • CRL
  • IIT Bombay
  • NEERAJA VISHWANATH PATIL
  • 266
  • IIT Delhi
  • KAVYA CHOPRA
  • 98
  • IIT Guwahati
  • CAMELIA ROY
  • 1377
  • IIT Kanpur
  • SHREYA TIWARI
  • 279
  • IIT Kharagpur
  • BETHINA JOSHITHA CHOWDHARY
  • 148
  • IIT Hyderabad
  • PALLE BHAVANA
  • 107
  • IIT Roorkee
  • DEEPASHA
  • 718

 

JEE Advanced Result 2021: More details

JEE Advanced toppers 2021: The registration procedure for counseling is expected to start from October 16, 2021. After qualifying in this Entrance examination candidates will be eligible to get admission to undergraduate courses in IITs. Only candidates can appear in the JEE Advanced who clears JEE Mains Exam. Notably,  the top 2,50,000 candidates from JEE Main are eligible to face the JEE advanced exam. Candidates can check the Live update page for fresh updates and more information about JEE Advanced Admission, Counselling, and more.

