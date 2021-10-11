Last Updated:

JEE Advanced 2021 Result To Be Out On Oct 15, Check How To Apply For AAT Here

JEE Advanced 2021 result will be announced on Oct 15, 2021. Here is how JEE Advanced qualified candidates can apply for Architecture Aptitude Test.

JEE Advanced 2021 result

JEE Advanced result 2021: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur is gearing up to release the JEE Advanced 2021 result. The result will be out on Friday, October 15, 2021. Post declaration of results, only those students who meet the JEE Advanced cut-off will be considered eligible to apply for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). For taking AAT 2021, candidates will have to register themselves. The registration forms will be available online from October 15 (10 am). Interested and eligible candidates are advised to keep a tab on the official website on which they will have to register i.e. jeeadv.ac.in.

Important Dates

  • JEE Advanced paper 2 result will be out on Oct 15, 2021
  • The registration process for AAT will begin on Oct 15, 2021 (10 am)
  • Registration window will be closed on Oct 16 (5 pm)
  • AAT 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 18 in first shift between 9 am to 12 noon
  • AAT 2021 results will be declared on October 22, 2021

The cut-off marks are yet to be decided by the Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced 2021. It will be announced after exam is conducted. Candidates will have to visit JEE Advanced 2021 online portal to check AAT results. 

Documents to carry to the exam hall

Candidates are hereby informed that IIT Kharagpur will not issue any special admit card for AAT 2021. Therefore, students will have to carry their JEE Advanced 2021 admit cards. Along with hall tickets, it is mandatory to carry a valid photo ID to the exam center. This year AAT will be conducted at all 23 IITs within a duration of three hours. After qualifying AAT 2021, students will secure admission to B. Arch. program offered at IIT (BHU) Varanasi, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Roorkee.

IIT Kharagpur brochure reads, “There is no separate ranking in the AAT. There is no separate cut-off for students of any category. Allotment of seat will be solely based on the category-wise All India Rank in the JEE (Advanced) 2021 and B Arch The programme will be offered only to those candidates declared PASS in the AAT."

JEE Advanced answer key

Joint Entrance Examination Advanced Answer Key 2021 has been released on Sunday, October 10, 2021. The answer key has been updated on the official website at 10.15 am. Candidates who took the exam are hereby informed that the answer key which has been released is provisional in nature. Candidates are now allowed to go through the keys and raise objections if any. The last date to raise objection is October 11 till 5 pm.

JEE Advanced Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

  • Candidates will have to visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2021 hosted by IIT Kharagpur, jeeadv.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, go to the ‘Quick Links’ section
  • Click on the notification which reads, "Notice to candidates: NEW. For tentative Answer Keys, Click Here. Candidates can submit their feedback on the Candidate Portal until Monday, October 11, 2021, 17:00 IST."
  • The question paper and provisional answer key link will be displayed on the screen
  • Click on the link and the answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Cross-check and download the answer keys and also take a print for any future reference
