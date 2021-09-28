JEE Main 2021 Answer Key For B.Arch & B.Planning Papers Out, Here's How To Check

National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main has released provisional answer key for JEE Main 2021 B.Arch, Paper 2A and B.Planning, Paper 2B. The answer key which has been released is for the examination that was conducted in CBT mode on September 2, 2021. The exam was conducted throughout India and abroad. Candidates who took the exam can check the provisional answer key and can raise objections if any. The provisional answer key has been uploaded on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates are hereby informed that the last day to raise objections is September 29, 2021. Candidates should make sure to apply for the same before deadline ends. In order to raise objections candidates will have to pay a sum of 200 rupees. The amount is non-refundable. Steps to download the provisional answer key have been mentioned here. Candidates can follow them to raise objections as well. Once the objection raising window will be closed, a panel of respective subjective experts will go through them. Final answer key will be prepared if any of the objections raised is found correct. Candidates can check the important dates here.

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: Important Dates

The provisional answer key has been released on September 28, 2021

Last day to raise objections is September 29, 2021 (11 pm)

