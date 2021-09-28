Last Updated:

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key For B.Arch & B.Planning Papers Out, Here's How To Check

JEE Main 2021provisional answer key for B.Arch & B.Planning papers have been released. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the same.

JEE

National Testing Agency which is the exam conducting body Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main has released provisional answer key for JEE Main 2021 B.Arch, Paper 2A and B.Planning, Paper 2B. The answer key which has been released is for the examination that was conducted in CBT mode on September 2, 2021. The exam was conducted throughout India and abroad. Candidates who took the exam can check the provisional answer key and can raise objections if any. The provisional answer key has been uploaded on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates are hereby informed that the last day to raise objections is September 29, 2021. Candidates should make sure to apply for the same before deadline ends. In order to raise objections candidates will have to pay a sum of 200 rupees. The amount is non-refundable. Steps to download the provisional answer key have been mentioned here. Candidates can follow them to raise objections as well. Once the objection raising window will be closed, a panel of respective subjective experts will go through them. Final answer key will be prepared if any of the objections raised is found correct. Candidates can check the important dates here.

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key: Important Dates

  • The provisional answer key has been released on September 28, 2021
  • Last day to raise objections is September 29, 2021 (11 pm)

JEE Main 2021 Answer Key for B.Arch & B.Planning papers: Steps to download 

  • Candidates should visit the official website-jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge (Paper 2) May 2021 Session."
  • Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to fill in the required credentials
  • The required credentials are Application Number, Password and Date of Birth
  • The answer key will be displayed on the screen
  • Candidates should make sure to take a printout of the same for future reference
  • While raising objections, candidates should not forget to attach supporting documents
