JEE Main 2021 Paper 2 Result: B.Arch, B. Planning Results Out, Here's How To Check Ranks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday declared the result of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) paper 2. The results are now live on NTA’s official website for candidates to check. The agency has released the results of around 60,000 students who appeared for the JEE Main BArch and B Planning entrance tests.

How to check JEE Main B.Arch Result 2021

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Select “JEE Main 2021 paper 2 result” link

Enter application number, date of birth and security pin

‘Submit’ to login

JEE Main result 2021 paper 2 will appear on the screen

Check and download the results here

Take a printout for reference

JEE Main 2021 paper 2 result and JEE Main B.Arch 2021 toppers

JEE Main 2021 paper 2 results have now been declared by the National Testing Agency. The agency held B.Arch and B.Planning exams twice this year, with Session 1 and 4 held on February 23 and September 2, respectively. According to the agency, a total of 96236 candidates had registered, while 65015 candidates appeared for the examination. JEE main B.Arch result 2021 are now out and B Anantha Krishnan of Tamil Nadu has topped the list with 100 percentile. Meanwhile, Jadhav Aditya Sunil of Maharashtra topped B.Planning with 100 percentile.

How NTA scores are calculated?

NTA Scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained by a candidate are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. The NTA Score Indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (Same or lower raw scores) a particular candidate in that session.

MCQs award four marks for each correct answer while one mark is deducted for each wrong answer. While questions based on numerical also carry four marks for each correct answer, they do not have negative marking for wrong answers. Drawing tests are evaluated in total of 100 marks for two questions. JEE Main paper 2 is conducted for a total of 400 marks with separate aptitude and computer-based tests.

Image: Shutterstock