JEE Main Answer Key 2020 Likely To Be Released Soon On Official Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the JEE main answer key 2020 soon. The JEE main September answer key 2020 is likely to get released soon on the official website of the JEE main 2020. Once released, the candidates who had appeared for the JEE main 2020 can check JEE main answer key 2020 on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. According to the official information available on jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Main 2020 result is likely to announce on September 11, 2020. If the JEE Main 2020 results are set to be declared on the mentioned date, JEE Main official answer key should be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

JEE main answer key 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not released the final schedule for all the post-exam activities. No official announcement has also been made regarding the JEE main answer key 2020. But going by the information available on the official website, the JEE main answer key 2020 can be released very soon. The candidates who had appeared for the JEE Main 2020 examination can check the JEE Main official answer key to calculate their probable scores in the examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE main 2020 from September 1, 2020, to September 6, 2020, all over India at several centres. More than 8 lakh students had registered for the JEE main 2020.

How to check JEE main September answer key 2020 when released

Go to the official website of the examination at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, search for a link that reads as “JEE main answer key 2020” and click on it.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Enter the correct credentials asked like JEE Main 2020 application number and date of birth and click on submit

Your JEE main answer key 2020 will appear on the screen.

Download and keep for future reference.

After the announcement of JEE main 2020 result, candidates who meet the cut off requirement will be eligible for the admission. Those candidates who wish to take admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology will have to appear in JEE advanced 2020. JEE advanced 2020 is expected to be held on September 27, 2020.

