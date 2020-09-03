NEET, JEE Main 2020: OYO Rolls Out Discounts For Students Appearing For Exams

As JEE-Main exams commenced on September 1 and NEET and other state-level examinations are also scheduled to be held in the coming weeks across India, OYO, one the world’s leading hospitality chains, reportedly extended its support and rolled out discounts for students. In a bid to help the Ministry of Education, local government authorities, parents, guardians and students, OYO set up an email helpline, i.e. students_stay@oyorooms.com, so that those appearing for the national entrance as well as state exams can conveniently and safely book quality accommodation.

While speaking about OYO’s contribution, CEO Rohit Kapoor said, "Given the current circumstances with an active pandemic at play, we, at OYO, wanted to make this journey a tad bit easier for all students and their families by supporting them with quality, standardised, and safe accommodation at affordable prices. This is our effort in ensuring that India's aspiring young talent can focus on their academics rather than other contributing stresses during the pandemic. We would like to thank our asset partners for their continued support in helping us serve the community at large”.

READ: Fear And Relief: JEE-Mains Candidates Recount Exam Day Experience

The recent initiative is a part of OYO’s ongoing efforts to serve the larger community dealing with various uncertainties and challenges due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic. Over 24 lakh students are set to appear for upcoming exams, with many hailing from smaller towns and cities. To support the students, the Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhiyal ‘Nishkank’ had appealed to local government authorities to support the aspirants.

Keeping the welfare of the students as well as their parents and guardians in mind, OYO promised to support India’s ‘as young talent’ with accommodation requirements across 300 cities, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi NCR and others. According to reports, coaching institutes like NEET Advisor have also partnered with the hospitality chain to ensure that the stay is looked after while the students can focus completely on preparing for the exam.

READ: DMK Leaders Slam Centre Over Online Classes & NEET Exam; Demand 'equal' Facilities For All

‘OYO4Students’

Moreover, OYO assets owners across the nation are also ensuring that they provide a comfortable environment for the students so that they avoid stepping out of the hotel as far as possible. With the new initiative, students or their parents/guardians can easily book an OYO hotel with the ‘Sanitised Stay’ tag near their examination centre by redeeming the coupon code ‘OYO4Students’ across OYO’s booking platforms including the app, website and email helpline.

Kapoor said, “Through our app, website, or email helpline, students and their parents can book an OYO hotel close to their examination centre at a reasonable price and we'll take care of the rest. Even during times like this, we salute the spirit of these 2.4 million students who are geared up to take their first step towards a better future and a brighter India”.

(With ANI inputs)

READ: NEET-JEE Row: Subramanian Swamy Demands Statewise Percentage of Students Taking Exam

READ: NEET, JEE Exams: Railways To Run 5 Pairs Of Special Trains In UP To Facilitate Students