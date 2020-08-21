Last Updated:

NEET & JEE 2020: Subramanian Swamy Writes Letter To PM, Urges To Conduct Test After Diwali

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has written a letter to the PM requesting to conduct NEET 2020 & JEE Mains after Diwali. Here is everything you need to know.

In the last few months, there have been growing demands from students across the country to the postponement of JEE and NEET examinations. On August 21, BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy revealed that he has requested the Education Minister to postpone the exams even further. The BJP leader took to his Twitter to inform his followers that, he had requested the minister to conduct exams after Diwali. Read on to know more

Subramanian Swamy on NEET 2020 & JEE Mains

Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP further stated that the recent Supreme Court order has empowered the central government to make the decision now. He further revealed that after speaking to Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, he had also sent a letter to the Prime Minister. Earlier in the day, Swamy posted another tweet stating that the number of new COVID-19 cases in India has soared to 70,000 per day.

Hence, it is in the balance of public interest that the Education Ministry must approach the CJI at his home and seek an adjournment of NEET 2020 and JEE Mains exam to November after Deepavali. The National General Secretary Jagdish Shetty acknowledged the reception of Dr Subramanian Swamy’s letter. Shetty claimed that the BJP leader had raised the issue of postponement of NEET 2020, JEE Mains exam and other similar entrance tests.

Supreme Court on NEET 2020 & JEE Mains exam

The Supreme Court had rejected a plea seeking postponement of NEET 2020 & JEE Mains exam on Monday. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said “life has to go on” despite the outbreak of a viral disease. The Bench claimed that the court cannot put the career of students in jeopardy by interfering with the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the examinations in September. 

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the NTA, said that all of the safety precautions will be taken while holding the exams. Dates for downloading Admit cards indicating Roll Number and Centre of Examination for NEET 2020 and JEE Mains have not been announced yet. It was to be released 15 days before the conduct of respective examinations on the official websites of NTA (nta.ac.in), NEET (ntaneet.nic.in), and JEE Main (jeemain.nta.nic.in).

