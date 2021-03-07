JEE Main Final Answer Key 2021 Released, Result To Be Declared Shortly; Check Here

National Testing Agency has released the JEE Main final answer key 2021 on its official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidaates who have appeared in the exam can download the JEE Main final answer key from the official website. NTA usually releases JEE Main results soon after releasing the final answer key. Candidates can expect their JEE Main February Result soon.

JEE Main provisional answer key 2021 was released on March 1, 2021. Candidates were invited to raise objections against the JEE Main answer key till March 3. A panel of subject experts considered the valid objections and revised the answer key. Now, candidates can tally their responses with the JEE Main final answer key to get an idea of their performance and probable score in the JEE Main exam 2021.

How to check JEE Main Final answer key 2021

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage click on the link that reads JEE Main Feb 2021 final answer key A PDF file will open Check the answer key with your response sheet that was released on March 1.

JEE Mains 2021

NTA had conducted the first cycle of JEE Main 2021 from February 23 to 26, 2021 in a computer-based test mode. Nearly, 6.6 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. 95% of them appeared in the exam. According to the official website of NTA, the JEE Main result will be declared by March 7. However, the result declaration time is not yet announced. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website regularly for updates.

How to check JEE Main Result on mobile phone?

Open any browser app on your smartphone

In the address bar, type the official website of JEE main- jeemain.nta.nic.in

You will get the JEE Main 2021 homepage

On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'JEE Main 2021 February result'

Log in using your application number/ roll number and date of birth/password as mentioned in your JEE Main admit card

Your JEE Main 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

Take a screenshot of the JEE result.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website for regular updates.



