JEE Main Result 2021: How To Check NTA Scores; Students Won't Get All India Rank This Time

JEE Main 2021 Result for the February session is expected to be declared anytime by March 7. Once, the JEE Main result is declared, candidates who have appeared for the IIT entrance exam will be able to check their scores online. This time, NTA will not release the All India Ranks of candidates for the February exam. The AIR will be announced only after the completion of the fourth and final cycle of the exam in May.
According to NTA, the scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate, as the exam was conducted in multiple shifts. "Since JEE (Main) February -2021, B. Arch and B. Planning first Session will be conducted in multi-shifts, NTA scores will be calculated corresponding to the raw marks obtained by a candidate. The calculated NTA scores for all the shifts will be declared by March 2021. This shall comprise of the NTA scores for each of the three parts (Mathematics, Aptitude Test, Drawing Test, or Planning Based Test) and total in B. Arch/B. Planning of JEE (Main) February - 2021 (Session 1)," the official notification reads.
Moreover, there shall be no provision for re-valuation/re-checking of the JEE Main score. "The All India Rank shall be compiled and declared after conduct of the JEE (Main) May 2021 Examination. 2 No Score/Rank Card will be dispatched to the candidates and the candidates are advised to download their Score/Rank Cards from the JEE (Main) website: www.nta.ac.in / jeemain.nta.nic.in only," the notice further states.
