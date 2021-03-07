JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE Main February Result 2021 To Be Announced Today

Quick links:
While NTA will conduct the B.Tech and B.Engineering papers (paper 1) four times a year, the B.Arch and B.Planning papers (Paper 2A and 2B) will be held only twice a year as it includes Drawing Test in Pen & Paper (offline) mode. The first session of the exam was held in February. The second session of the exam will be held in May.
NTA has decided to conduct the JEE Main 2021 for B.Tech and B.E programmes four times a year. The first session was conducted in February. The dates for the next three sessions of the exam are as follows:
Session -2: 15, 16, 17 and 18 March 2021
Session -3: 27, 28, 29 and 30 April 2021
Session -4: 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 May 2021
Candidates have a choice to appear in one or more sessions of JEE Main exam. They will be awarded NTA score in each session based on their performance. The candidate’s best NTA Scores of all the sessions in which he/ she has appeared will be considered for preparation of the final Merit List/ All- India Ranking.
Before the declaration of JEE Main Results, NTA releases JEE Main final answer key. Usually, the final answer key is released an hour before the declaration of JEE Main Results. Candidates will be able to download the same from the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NTA released the provisional answer key of JEE Main February exam on March 1. Candidates were invited to raise objections against any key till March 3. A panel of subject experts after verifying the objections will release the final answer key based on which the JEE Main result is prepared.
Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main 2021 February exam will not get their All India Ranks this time. NTA will only release the raw scores of candidates. The JEE Main All India Ranks of candidates and final merit list will be released after the fourth and final session of the exam is conducted in May. NTA will declare the final results by July 2021 which will have the AIRs of the candidates.
JEE Main Result 2021 for the February session exam will be declared today. According to the official calendar of events available on the NTA website, JEE Main February 2021 result will be declared by March 7. Candidates will be able to check it online by visiting the JEE Main official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
