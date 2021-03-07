JEE Main Result 2021 Live Updates: JEE Main February Result 2021 To Be Announced Today

NTA has decided to conduct the JEE Main 2021 for B.Tech and B.E programmes four times a year. The first session was conducted in February. The dates for the next three sessions of the exam are as follows:

Session -2: 15, 16, 17 and 18 March 2021

Session -3: 27, 28, 29 and 30 April 2021

Session -4: 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 May 2021