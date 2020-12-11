'JEE-Mains To Be Held Four Times In 2021': Ramesh Pokhriyal Hints At Possibility

The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank during his virtual interactive session with children, teachers and parents from across the country on Thursday said that the government is examining suggestions about conducting the Joint Entrance Examination-Main (JEE-Main) four times from next year. Speaking further about this plan, the Education minister said that doing this would ensure that the candidates do not miss out on opportunities due to clash of examinations or COVID-19. Answering questions related to JEE-Main syllabus, the Union Education Minister said that the syllabus will remain the same as the previous year.

Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "The suggestion of Joint Entrance Examination JEE-Main 2021 to be held four times in a year will be examined positively, beginning at the end of February, thereafter in March, April and May-2021, for three to four days during each time."

READ | Exams Were Held Successfully Despite Opposition: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Ramesh Pokhriyal: 'JEE-Main to be held 4 times in 2021'

During the virtual interactive session, Pokhriyal informed that a proposal is underway where students will be given a choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) out of 90 questions (30 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics). Earlier in JEE-Main 2020, there were 75 questions which had to be answered by the candidates (25 questions each in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).

READ | Ramesh Pokhriyal Holds Live Session; Answers Queries Regarding CBSE Boards, NEET And JEE

While addressing queries related to syllabus and dates of NEET exam, the education minister asserted that the schedule for NEET (UG) 2021 is currently being finalized in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission (NMC). He said that the final dates for exam will be declared in the near future. Speaking about the syllabus, Pokhriyal said that it will remain the same as the previous year. "In terms of mode of conduct of examination, online and offline, the Health Ministry and NMC are being consulted in this regard," he added.

READ | Education Minister Pokhriyal Honoured With 'Vatayan Lifetime Achievement Award'

Regarding the class 10 and 12 board exams, the minister said that consultations with stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates of board examinations and it will be announced soon based on the feedback. He also stated that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to take a decision on the dates of conducting board examinations. Pokhriyal informed, "In case students are not able to do practical in classes before the examinations, alternatives to practical examinations will be explored."

While clarifying the doubts among the students and teachers about the deleted portion of class 12, the Union Minister said that CBSE has already uploaded the revised syllabus on its website. "Details of deleted portion have been given in a summary form," he added. The CBSE had last week announced that board exams in 2021 will be in written mode only and not online.

READ | CBSE Annual Sahodaya Conference To Be Held Online On Dec 11-12