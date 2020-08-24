JEE, NEET Exams 2020: What If Exams Get Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

NEET and JEE Main 2020 have already been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic and students are now demanding further delay, citing various reasons. The ongoing health crisis across the country has led to travel constraints, exacerbated by floods in several states including Assam, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

While the Ministry of Education has decided not to postpone JEE Main and NEET, several politicians have rallied behind the aspirants to force the government into reconsidering its decision. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, and even Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy have echoed the demands of students.

If JEE Main, NEET exams get postponed

If the government caves to the growing demand and decides to postpone the entrance examinations, it will possibly lead to the disruption of the academic calendar and could have a domino effect on future calendars. NEET and JEE are conducted for admissions in medical and engineering courses which have several important laboratory components mandatory for the completion of the degree. The lab work is required to be conducted in a timely manner which could be severely compromised in case of further exam delay.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed the petitions seeking postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 examinations which are scheduled to be conducted in September. Justice Arun Kumar Mishra observed that students cannot waste an entire year and the court cannot jeopardise their career, ruling that the examinations will not be postponed. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the court that all of the safety precautions will be taken during examinations.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already made admit cards available for JEE Main exams on the official websites NTA (nta.ac.in) and JEE Main (jeemain.nta.nic.in) as NEET aspirants wait for their call letter. NEET will be held on September 13 and the admit cards will be released 15 days prior to exams.

