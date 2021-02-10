JKBOSE Date Sheet 2021 For Class 10th And 12th Released - Check Full Schedule Here

Quick links:
On Tuesday, February 9, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released an official date sheet for the conduction of the annual examinations of class 10 and 12 for all four streams, i.e. Arts, Science, Commerce and Home Science, separately. Along with the JKBOSE Date Sheet 2021, a detailed list of COVID-19 guidelines was also discussed. Check out all the details listed down below.
The official notification issued by the Joint Secretary of JKBOSE mentioned examination dates for classes 10 and 12 that are as follows -
|DATE
|SUBJECT
|03-04-2021 (Saturday)
|Additional / Optional
|06-04-2021 (Tuesday)
|English
|08-04-2021 (Thursday)
|
Vocational
(Automotive/Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing / Healthcare / Tourism & Hospitality / IT & ITES / Retail / Security (MEPSC) / Agriculture / Plumbing / Media and Entertainment / Beauty and Wellness / Physical Education and Sports / Electronics & Hardware)
|12-04-2021 (Monday)
|Social Science
|16-04-2021 (Friday)
|Hindi / Urdu
|19-04-2021 (Monday)
|Mathematics/ Music/ Painting/ Art & Drawing
|24-04-2021 (Saturday)
|Science (Physics, Chemistry & Life Science) / Home Science
|DATE
|FACULTY OF SCIENCE
|FACULTY OF ARTS
|FACULTY OF HOME SCIENCE
|FACULTY OF COMMERCE
|
01-04-2021
(Thursday)
|Geography
|
Geography, Psychology/Music, Philosophy/Education
|----
|----
|
05-04-2021
(Monday)
|General English
|General English
|General English
|
General English
|
07-04-2021
(Wednesday)
|Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Electronics
|Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Travel, Tourism & Hotel Management
English Literature
|
Computer Science
|
Computer Science
|
09-04-2021
(Friday)
|Geology
Bio-Technology
Microbiology
Bio-Chemistry
|Urdu
Hindi
Kashmiri
Dogri
Punjabi
Bhoti
|----
|
Business Studies
|
15-04-2021
(Thursday)
|Physics
|Home Science (Elective)
History
Public Administration
|Human Development
|
Business Mathematics
|
17-04-2021
(Saturday)
|IT & ITES/
Retail/
Healthcare/
Tourism/
Security/
Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/
Beauty & Wellness/
Physical Education and Sports
|IT & ITES/
Retail/
Healthcare/
Tourism/
Security/
Agriculture/
Media and Entertainment/
Beauty & Wellness/
Physical Education and Sports
|IT & ITES/
Retail/
Healthcare/
Tourism/
Security/
Agriculture/
Media and Entertainment/
Beauty & Wellness/
Physical Education and Sports
|
IT & ITES/
|
22-04-2021
(Thursday)
|Chemistry
|Arabic/
Persian/
Sanskrit/
Economics
|Clothing for the Family
|
Entrepreneurship
|
26-04-2021
(Monday)
|Mathematics/
Applied Mathematics
|Mathematics/
Applied Mathematics/
Sociology
|Extension Education
|----
|
29-04-2021
(Thursday)
|Biology (Botany & Zoology)
Statistics
|Political Science/
Statistics
|----
|
Accountancy
Examinees are advised to carry their Admit Cards on all the examination dates for verification. The person in charge of the examination centres will ensure that the classrooms are well sanitized. Examinees are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. As for practical examinations, it shall be conducted by the respective affiliated institution at their own level. As per reports, the chairperson of JKBOSE, Veena Pandita, will be personally monitoring the measures being put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.
