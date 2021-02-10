Last Updated:

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2021 For Class 10th And 12th Released - Check Full Schedule Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced annual examination dates for classes 10 and 12. Check JKBOSE Date Sheet 2021.

Written By
Sanjana Kalyanpur
jkbose date sheet 2021

On Tuesday, February 9, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released an official date sheet for the conduction of the annual examinations of class 10 and 12 for all four streams, i.e. Arts, Science, Commerce and Home Science, separately. Along with the JKBOSE Date Sheet 2021, a detailed list of COVID-19 guidelines was also discussed. Check out all the details listed down below.

Also Read - UPSC Civil Services: SC Takes Note Of Centre's No To Granting Age Relaxation

Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Notification Releasing Today, Here's All You Need To Know

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2021 -

The official notification issued by the Joint Secretary of JKBOSE mentioned examination dates for classes 10 and 12 that are as follows -

JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet 

DATE SUBJECT
03-04-2021 (Saturday) Additional / Optional
06-04-2021 (Tuesday) English
08-04-2021 (Thursday)

Vocational

(Automotive/Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing / Healthcare / Tourism  & Hospitality / IT & ITES / Retail / Security (MEPSC) / Agriculture / Plumbing / Media and Entertainment / Beauty and Wellness / Physical Education and Sports / Electronics & Hardware)
12-04-2021 (Monday) Social Science
16-04-2021 (Friday) Hindi / Urdu
19-04-2021 (Monday) Mathematics/ Music/ Painting/ Art & Drawing
24-04-2021 (Saturday) Science (Physics, Chemistry & Life Science) / Home Science

 

JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet

DATE FACULTY OF SCIENCE FACULTY OF ARTS FACULTY OF HOME SCIENCE FACULTY OF COMMERCE

01-04-2021

(Thursday)

 Geography

Geography, Psychology/Music, Philosophy/Education

  ----  ----

05-04-2021

(Monday)

 General English General English General English

General English

07-04-2021

(Wednesday)

 Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Electronics		 Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Travel, Tourism & Hotel Management
English Literature

Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Travel, Tourism & Hotel Management

Computer Science
Information Practices
Environmental Science
Functional English
Physical Education
Islamic Studies
Vedic Studies
Buddhist Studies
Travel, Tourism & Hotel Management

09-04-2021

(Friday)

 Geology
Bio-Technology
Microbiology
Bio-Chemistry		 Urdu
Hindi
Kashmiri
Dogri
Punjabi
Bhoti		  ----

Business Studies

15-04-2021

(Thursday)

 Physics Home Science (Elective)
History
Public Administration		 Human Development

Business Mathematics
Public Administration

17-04-2021

(Saturday)

 IT & ITES/
Retail/
Healthcare/
Tourism/
Security/
Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/
Beauty & Wellness/
Physical Education and Sports		 IT & ITES/
Retail/
Healthcare/
Tourism/
Security/
Agriculture/
Media and Entertainment/
Beauty & Wellness/
Physical Education and Sports		 IT & ITES/
Retail/
Healthcare/
Tourism/
Security/
Agriculture/
Media and Entertainment/
Beauty & Wellness/
Physical Education and Sports

IT & ITES/
Retail/
Healthcare/
Tourism/
Security/
Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/
Beauty & Wellness/
Physical Education and Sports

22-04-2021

(Thursday)

 Chemistry Arabic/
Persian/
Sanskrit/
Economics		 Clothing for the Family

Entrepreneurship
Economics

26-04-2021

(Monday)

 Mathematics/
Applied Mathematics		 Mathematics/
Applied Mathematics/
Sociology		 Extension Education  ----

29-04-2021

(Thursday)

 Biology (Botany & Zoology)
Statistics		 Political Science/
Statistics		  ----

Accountancy

Examinees are advised to carry their Admit Cards on all the examination dates for verification. The person in charge of the examination centres will ensure that the classrooms are well sanitized. Examinees are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. As for practical examinations, it shall be conducted by the respective affiliated institution at their own level. As per reports, the chairperson of JKBOSE, Veena Pandita, will be personally monitoring the measures being put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.

Also Read - Bihar DElEd Scrutiny Application Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply

Also Read - HBSE Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Exams To Be Held From April 20

First Published:
COMMENT