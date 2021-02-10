JKBOSE Date Sheet 2021 For Class 10th And 12th Released - Check Full Schedule Here

On Tuesday, February 9, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released an official date sheet for the conduction of the annual examinations of class 10 and 12 for all four streams, i.e. Arts, Science, Commerce and Home Science, separately. Along with the JKBOSE Date Sheet 2021, a detailed list of COVID-19 guidelines was also discussed. Check out all the details listed down below.

JKBOSE Date Sheet 2021 -

The official notification issued by the Joint Secretary of JKBOSE mentioned examination dates for classes 10 and 12 that are as follows -

JKBOSE 10th Date Sheet

DATE SUBJECT 03-04-2021 (Saturday) Additional / Optional 06-04-2021 (Tuesday) English 08-04-2021 (Thursday) Vocational (Automotive/Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing / Healthcare / Tourism & Hospitality / IT & ITES / Retail / Security (MEPSC) / Agriculture / Plumbing / Media and Entertainment / Beauty and Wellness / Physical Education and Sports / Electronics & Hardware) 12-04-2021 (Monday) Social Science 16-04-2021 (Friday) Hindi / Urdu 19-04-2021 (Monday) Mathematics/ Music/ Painting/ Art & Drawing 24-04-2021 (Saturday) Science (Physics, Chemistry & Life Science) / Home Science

JKBOSE 12th Date Sheet

DATE FACULTY OF SCIENCE FACULTY OF ARTS FACULTY OF HOME SCIENCE FACULTY OF COMMERCE 01-04-2021 (Thursday) Geography Geography, Psychology/Music, Philosophy/Education ---- ---- 05-04-2021 (Monday) General English General English General English General English 07-04-2021 (Wednesday) Computer Science

Information Practices

Environmental Science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies

Electronics Computer Science

Information Practices

Environmental Science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies

Travel, Tourism & Hotel Management

English Literature Computer Science

Information Practices

Environmental Science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies

Travel, Tourism & Hotel Management Computer Science

Information Practices

Environmental Science

Functional English

Physical Education

Islamic Studies

Vedic Studies

Buddhist Studies

Travel, Tourism & Hotel Management 09-04-2021 (Friday) Geology

Bio-Technology

Microbiology

Bio-Chemistry Urdu

Hindi

Kashmiri

Dogri

Punjabi

Bhoti ---- Business Studies 15-04-2021 (Thursday) Physics Home Science (Elective)

History

Public Administration Human Development Business Mathematics

Public Administration 17-04-2021 (Saturday) IT & ITES/

Retail/

Healthcare/

Tourism/

Security/

Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/

Beauty & Wellness/

Physical Education and Sports IT & ITES/

Retail/

Healthcare/

Tourism/

Security/

Agriculture/

Media and Entertainment/

Beauty & Wellness/

Physical Education and Sports IT & ITES/

Retail/

Healthcare/

Tourism/

Security/

Agriculture/

Media and Entertainment/

Beauty & Wellness/

Physical Education and Sports IT & ITES/

Retail/

Healthcare/

Tourism/

Security/

Agriculture/Media and Entertainment/

Beauty & Wellness/

Physical Education and Sports 22-04-2021 (Thursday) Chemistry Arabic/

Persian/

Sanskrit/

Economics Clothing for the Family Entrepreneurship

Economics 26-04-2021 (Monday) Mathematics/

Applied Mathematics Mathematics/

Applied Mathematics/

Sociology Extension Education ---- 29-04-2021 (Thursday) Biology (Botany & Zoology)

Statistics Political Science/

Statistics ---- Accountancy

Examinees are advised to carry their Admit Cards on all the examination dates for verification. The person in charge of the examination centres will ensure that the classrooms are well sanitized. Examinees are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. As for practical examinations, it shall be conducted by the respective affiliated institution at their own level. As per reports, the chairperson of JKBOSE, Veena Pandita, will be personally monitoring the measures being put in place for the smooth conduct of examinations.

