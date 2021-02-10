UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021 Notification Releasing Today, Here's All You Need To Know

Union Public Service Commission is all set to release the official UPSC Civil Services notification for the candidates. The notification will be released for the recruitment of IAS, IPS, and other services. The notification will be for the UPSC Civil Services prelims. The candidates were eagerly waiting to get an update about the UPSC Civil Services exam for a long time. The wait will be finally over now as the UPSC Civil Services notification will be released today. For all the people who are wondering about the UPSC Civil Services exam and its details, here is everything you need to know about it.

UPSC Civil Services 2021 notification

According to the official annual calendar for the year 2021, the UPSC Civil Services notification will be released on February 10, 2021, i.e. today. The candidates can expect the notification to be released anytime now. The notification for the UPSC Civil Services exam can be accessed by the interested candidates on the official website of Union Public Service Commission, upsc.gov.in. Moreover, the Indian Forest Service prelims exam notification 2021 will also be released today on the website along with UPSC Civil Services prelims notification.

After its release, the application process for UPSC Civil Services will be starting for the eligible candidates. The candidates can then apply for the exam till March 2, 2021. To avoid any last-minute difficulties in online applications, candidates are advised to apply once the official notification is released. According to the calendar, the UPSC Civil Services exam will be held on June 27, 2021.

UPSC Civil Services exam eligibility

To become eligible in applying the UPSC Civil Services one should have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognised university institution. Other important details like the age limit and the educational qualifications will be mentioned in detail on the official UPSC Civil Services notification. One can also check the UPSC Civil Services syllabus on the official website. For the age limit, a candidate should be minimum of 21 years and the upper age limit is 32 years. All the candidates are advised to read the UPSC Civil Services notification once released and look at the UPSC Civil Services syllabus before applying in the UPSC Civil Services 2021 exam.

