Bihar DElEd Scrutiny Application Begins, Here's Direct Link To Apply

BSEB DElEd Scrutiny Application 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Tuesday opened the DElEd answer sheet scrutiny application window. Candidates who have appeared in the Bihar DElEd (face-to-face) first and second-year exams and are not satisfied with their marks can apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets online. Candidates should visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com to apply for the same.
BSEB had declared the DElEd results for first- year students of 2019-21 session and second-year students of 2018-20 session on February 3, 2021. Bihar Board BSEB DElEd scrutiny application window will be open from February 9 to 18, 2021. The Bihar DElEd Scrutiny application fee is Rs 200. BSEB has also released a helpline number --0612-2232257, 2232239 for candidates.
Bihar Board had conducted the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) exam for first-year students of 2019-21 sessions from December 2 to 9, 2020, while the second-year exam for the session 2018-20 was conducted from December 10 to 14, 2020. Around 30,992 candidates had appeared for BSEB D.El.Ed first year exam out of which 22,526 of them have passed the exam. A total of 23,502 candidates had appeared for the second-year exam out of which 19, 742 passed.
