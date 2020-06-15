JKBOSE Result: Jammu Division Class 10th Results Out; See Details Here To Download Score

Quick links:
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the 10th standard results 2020 for the Annual Regular 2020 (Summer-Zone) Jammu Division today on June 15, 2020. According to the official website of JKBOSE, it is the main education board in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.
JKBOSE conducts the examinations for class 10 and class 12 for all the schools in the state that are affiliated to the board. Read on to know about the steps to download the results. Check out the number of students who passed from the Jammu division this year.
The results of the Jammu division 10th standard exam results were delayed due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country. All schools and colleges were then forced to close the institutes during the lockdown period. However, after 4 phases of lockdown now, the institutes all over the country are simultaneously gearing up for the release of their 10th and 12th standard results.
Currently, the majority of locations of India are slowly working towards uplifting the lockdown and getting back to new normal. Most of the educational institutes in India are now seen to declare their pending result between July-August or even conduct their remaining final year exams within this period.
