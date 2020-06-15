JKBOSE Result: Jammu Division Class 10th Results Out; See Details Here To Download Score

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the 10th standard results 2020 for the Annual Regular 2020 (Summer-Zone) Jammu Division today on June 15, 2020. According to the official website of JKBOSE, it is the main education board in the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

JKBOSE conducts the examinations for class 10 and class 12 for all the schools in the state that are affiliated to the board. Read on to know about the steps to download the results. Check out the number of students who passed from the Jammu division this year.

JKBOSE 10th Result 2020 Updates

Overall Pass Percentage: 70%

Number of Students from Govt Schools: 28111

Number of Passed Students from Govt Schools: 15708

Number of Passed Students from private schools are 21,750

Pass Percentage among Male Students: 68%

Pass Percentage among Female Students: 72%

JKBOSE result: 10th result Jammu division

Go to the official website of The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education or click here.

Then click on the result link that is available on the homepage.

After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to the result page.

The candidate then must enter their roll number and click on the ‘View Result’ button.

Your result will automatically be displayed on the screen of your computer.

Students can download their result and take a print out for future reference.

Here is how the official website looks like when you visit the link - http://jkbose.ac.in/

The results of the Jammu division 10th standard exam results were delayed due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country. All schools and colleges were then forced to close the institutes during the lockdown period. However, after 4 phases of lockdown now, the institutes all over the country are simultaneously gearing up for the release of their 10th and 12th standard results.

Currently, the majority of locations of India are slowly working towards uplifting the lockdown and getting back to new normal. Most of the educational institutes in India are now seen to declare their pending result between July-August or even conduct their remaining final year exams within this period.

