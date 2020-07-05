JNU VC Urges Students, Faculty To Make India Digitally Independent

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor, Mamidala Jagadeesh Kumar on Sunday urged the varsity faculty and students to participate in huge numbers in the digital India Atmanirbhar Bharat App innovation challenge. The said challange has been launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in partnership with Niti Aayog's Atal innovation mission.

Professor Kumar's pitch comes after the Central government led by Prime Minister Narender Modi banned 59 Chinese apps in a bid to aid and build a concrete ecosystem for Indian apps and fulfil the vision of a digitally independent India.

READ | Survey: Over 40% JNU Students Couldn’t Attend Online Classes During Lockdown

Through the letter Professor Kumar called faculty and students to pitch in innovative ideas through the recently launched Atal incubation center in the University which aims to promote start ups that have the potential to impact the core sector of economy.

"Time has come for us as a country to be innovative and take up challenge of making India self reliant in the digital world. You may know that India contributes to 75% of global digital talent pool. Take advantage of the impetus provided by the government through its research supportive schemes JNU is now focussing translated reasrch and technology transfer. Let us use our expertise in the University and the new opportunities provided to you by the university in the form of AIC-JNUFI to rise to the occasion in making India self reliant. I would like to specifically bring your notice of Atam Nirbhar Bharat innovative challenge thrown to all of us. The challenge is to develop Indian categories such as social networking, E-learning and games etc,'' the letter read.

READ | JNU VC Lauds Govt's 59 Chinese Apps-ban; Calls For Swadeshi Investments In Indian Startups

"This is a great opportunity for the faculty members and students at JNU to showcase their talent in developing Indian apps and contribute to the national apps" it added.

Niti Aayog earlier this year in March had approved a financial support of Rupees 9.99 crores for a five year period to back the JNUFI as Atal Incubation Center (AIC-JNUFI) under the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM)

The AIC-JNUFI offers tech support and guidance via its academic experts and mentors.

READ | 59 Chinese Apps-ban 'a Digital Strike': IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Eyes Opportunity