Join Indian Army: Apply For 90 Posts Of Technical Entry Scheme; Here's Direct Link

Indian army technical entry registration: If you are someone who has always wanted to become a part of the Indian army, then this opportunity is for you. The Indian Army is recruiting candidates for the Technical Entry Scheme. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post by visiting the official website, Join the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can apply before November 8, 2021.

This year, the recruitment drive will fill a total of 90 posts in the organization. Candidates who want to apply can follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - Indian army technical entry registration (CLICK HERE). Check out all the details below

Join Indian Army: Age Restrictions | Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the post of technical entry scheme must be below 16 ½ years and above 19 ½ years on the first day of the month in which the course is due to commence; i.e., the candidate should not be born before July 02, 2002, and not after July 01, 2005 (both days inclusive).

Candidates applying for the technical entry scheme must have a passing certificate in the class 10+2 exam by the recognized board with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) as main subjects.

Those candidates who have passed the 10+2 examination must have a minimum aggregate of 60% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Indian Army technical entry scheme: Here's how to apply

STEP 1: Candidates can apply by visiting the official website: www.joinindianarmy.nic.in

STEP 2: Fill out the online application form with the necessary information.

STEP 3: After entering the details, correctly, click on the "submit" button.

STEP 4: After submission of the application form, candidates will receive a confirmation in the dialog box.

STEP 5: Make a printout for future reference.

Indian army technical entry registration: Documents required

Original Class 10th certificate and mark sheet having DOB.

Original Class 12th certificate and mark sheet.

Original ID proof.

Copy of the JEE (Mains) 2021 result.

A copy of the printout of the online application.

20 copies of passport-sized photos.

NOTE: Submit the application form only once. Multiple submissions will result in the cancelation of candidature.

Indian army technical entry registration: Selection procedure

The selection procedure includes shortlisting of candidates and SSB interviews at the selection center. Candidates after clearing Stage 1 will be eligible to face Stage 2. All the details regarding the interview are on the website. candidates can also click on the direct link to check the notification issued by the Join Indian Army website - Indian Army technical entry scheme notification (CLICK HERE)

Image: PTI