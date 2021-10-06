Indian Army Donates 50 Oxygen Concentrators To Rafiabad Health Officials In J&K Amid COVID

The Indian Army donated 50 oxygen concentrators to Rafiabad health officials in Baramulla amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Army donated the Oxygen Concentrators in collaboration with the Centre for Health Research and Innovation (CHRI), a non-profit organisation supported by the National Stock Exchange Fund (NSEF).

These Oxygen Concentrators are housed at the Ruhama, Dangiwacha, and Watergam health centres for use by patients in an emergency.

"These Oxygen Concentrators will have the capacity to deliver oxygen to patients at a maximum speed of 10 litres per minute. Oxygen Concentrators are novel instruments that filter out room air and deliver pure oxygen gas to a patient," said Dr Syeda Jan, Doctor in PHC.

"These are quite beneficial for moderately severe respiratory infections with O2 levels as low as 80%. They are simple to use and proved critical during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the winter, the roads become impassable, making it impossible to transport patients to larger towns for treatment. We are grateful to 32 RR for supplying us with concentrators," added Dr Syeda Jan, Doctor in PHC.

Oxygen Concentrators in J&K

Dr Irfan Ahmad, Block Medical Officer Dangiwacha Baramulla noted, "There was a deficiency of oxygen cylinders here. We can send these concentrators to the far-flung areas. Since it is being anticipated that there will be one more wave of COVID-19." These Oxygen Concentrators will be able to give oxygen to patients at a rate of up to 10 litres per minute, he said. As a result, the burden on hospitals would be reduced. This is a fantastic project that will really benefit us, he added.

Colonel BS Khandare, Commanding officer 32 RR, informed, "32 RR is deployed in Rafiabad for the last three decades and we have realized that the population of Rafiabad is facing a lot of problems in terms of the availability of basic health infrastructure. In the same vein, we coordinated with the CHRI and made available around 50 oxygen concentrators worth half a crore."

Javaid Amin, a local resident, stated, "32 RR has generously given concentrators to us. We are quite thankful for the concentrator. It was extremely required because it was in such a remote location. It becomes quite tough to reach Baramulla. However, they now have this facility."

Rafiabad's residents have shown their appreciation for this good cause. Local people praised the Army for taking this initiative, noting that during the pandemic's winter, they had numerous challenges owing to a lack of oxygen concentrators.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI