JoSAA Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Announced, Know How To Download

JoSAA counselling update: Joint Seat Allocation Authority has released the JoSAA round 2 seat allotment result. To be noted that the JoSAA 2021 counselling is going on for those candidates who aspire to take admissions in IITs and NITs. Since the result has been released now, candidates can check JoSAA seat allotment result on the official website – josaa.nic.in.
All those candidates who manage to get their names on the list will have to complete the whole process. JoSAA 2021 admissions for second round will be considered complete only after paying the fees and uploading necessary documents. Candidates should make sure to complete above mentioned steps by Wednesday, November 3, 2021. In case any candidate wants to withdraw their admissions or their names from JoSAA Counselling 2021, can do so between November 2 and 5, 2021. The steps to check the seat allotment result have been attached here.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2021 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)]. It aims to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 114 institutes for the academic year 2021-22. This includes 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.