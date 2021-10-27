JPSC Assistant Engineer Main Exam Answer Key Released; Here's How To Raise Objections

JPSC Answer Key 2021: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the answer key of the Combined assistant engineer main exam. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can download the JPSC Asst Engineer Answer Key 2021 by visiting the official website of JPSC- jpsc.gov.in. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections by following the below-given instruction. This answer key is provisional in nature and the final answer key along with the result will be announced later. The last date to challenge the answer key is October 31, 2021.

Candidates must take note that the answer key can be submitted online at the commission's website. The state selection commission has instructed candidates to raise objections in the prescribed format. For instance, candidates who want to raise objections need to give the registration number, roll number, and the objections in a single PDF and send the file to objmain519@jpsc.gov.in. The PDF files should not be more than 22 MB.

JPSC Assistant Engineer Answer Key 2021: Direct Link

It is recommended to follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here to raise objections - JPSC Asst Engineer Answer Key 2021 (CLICK HERE)

JPSC Answer Key 2021: Here's how to download, raise objections

STEP 1: To download and raise objections, visit the official site of the JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

STEP 2: On the home page, click on the JPSC combined assistant engineer main exam answer key link.

STEP 3: A new PDF file will open, allowing candidates to review their answers.

STEP 4: Download the file and save a hard copy for future reference.

Image: Pexels