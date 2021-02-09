JPSC Civil Services 2021 Recruitment Notification Released, 252 Vacancies On Offer

JPSC Civil Services 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the official notification for JPSC recruitment 2021 on its official website- jpsc.gov.in. There are a total of 252 vacancies as notified by various departments of the Jharkhand government in the years 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. The online application process will begin on February 15.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JPSC Recruitment 2021 on or before March 15. JPSC Prelims 2021 exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on May 2, 2021. JPSC Mains 2021 will tentatively be held in the fourth week of September.

Click here for JPSC 2021 Notification

JPSC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have completed the minimum age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 35 Years. The applicants must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline or equivalent from a recognized university. There is no limitation on the number of attempts if a candidate is eligible otherwise.

JPSC Civil Services 2021: Selection Process and Exam Pattern

The JPSC recruitment will be held in three stages. Candidates will have to clear the JPSC Combilied Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination followed by its main exam and interview. JPSC PT will comprise of objective type questions and the main exam will be a descriptive exam. The duration of the prelims exam will be two hours. Questions will be set in Hindi and English. The selection list for the Interview Test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers -11 to VI (5 papers in all) subject to scoring minimum qualifying marks i.e. 30 in Paper -1 and minimum qualifying marks in aggregate. The JPSC Mains will be a written examination which will consist of six papers. Candidates must read the official notification to read the full syllabus of JPSC prelims and main exams before applying.

Paper 1- General Hindi & General English

Paper 2- Language and Literature:

Paper 3- Social Sciences

Paper 4- Indian Constitution & Polity, Public Administration & Good Governance

Paper 5- Indian Economy, Globalization and Sustainable Development

Paper 6- General Sciences, Environment & Technology Development

Total Marks-- 950

Interview-- 100

(Image Credits: PTI Photo)