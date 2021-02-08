RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Govt Offers 882 Agriculture Supervisor Vacancies

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has invited online applications for recruitment against 882 vacancies for the post of agriculture supervisor. The online application process will begin on February 17 and the last date to apply is March 17. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for RSMSSB Recruitment 2021 on the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Out of the 882 vacancies, 842 are for agriculture supervisor posts in non- TSP regions and 40 are for the TSP region.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

The candidates should have a BSc degree in Agriculture or BSc Hons in Agriculture or should have passed Senior Secondary Examination (class 12th) in the stream of agriculture. They should also have knowledge of the Devnagri script and must be able to read and write in Hindi. Candidates must be between 18 to 40 years of age. Read full details in the official notification before applying.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: Application fee

Gen/ OBC (CL)/ EWS/ EBC: Rs. 450

BC/ OBC (NCL)Of Rajasthan: Rs. 350

SC/ ST/ PWD Of Rajasthan: Rs. 250

RSMSSB Recruitment 2021: How to apply online

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on ‘Login'

Click on the online application for Agriculture Supervisor recruitment

Click on 'Apply Online'

The applicant will be directed to SSO Login page where those registering for the first time have to click on ‘Apply online’. Already registered candidates can simply sign in with their application number and password.

Carefully fill in all information, upload photo, and click submit

Pay the application fee online

Submit the application

Take a print out of the application

Candidates will have to clear a written test for recruitment. The exam will comprise of five sections. There will be a total of 100 questions carrying 300 marks. The questions will be objective in nature. Each question will carry three marks. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

(Image Credit: PTI Photo)