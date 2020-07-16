JPSC Recruitment 2020: Applications Open For 77 Assistant Town Planner Positions

In a notification released on July 15, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) announced the recruitment of the eligible candidates for the position of Assistant Town Planner. At least 77 vacancies were listed by JPSC for the interested candidates with the required educational qualification—a Degree in Architecture, Planning, or Civil Engineering. JPSC ATP application date started from July 15 and would end on or before 10 Aug 2020 11:45 PM, as per the notification. The last date for the submission of the application fee was announced as August 11, 2020, after which the application will not be considered by the organisation.

Interested candidates can fill the JPSC ATP application forms available on the Commission's website jpsc.gov.in wherein the candidate can click on the link and input the required information before submitting the application. The upper age limit defined for the positions is 35 years (different for reserved category applicants) while the lower limit is 21 years. The selection would depend upon the total number of applications received by the commission. In case the applications are below 500, JPSC would conduct the personal interview or review educational qualification as a criterion for hiring. For any queries or information, candidates are advised to visit the JPSC website jpsc.gov.in.

Here are step-by-step details on how to fill the form online

Search for the JPSC ATP application link and click on it

Fill in the correct information as asked in the form

Pay the application fee for the successful submission of the form.

Application fee for General/ OBC/ EWS aspirants - Rs 600 + Bank Charges

Application fee for others - Rs 150 + Bank Charges

