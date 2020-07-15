'Live Life To The Fullest': PM Modi Wishes Students After CBSE Class X & XII Results

Soon after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of class X students on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his good wishes for the students of class X and XII. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi congratulated all the students of have successfully passed and wished them best for their future. Maintaining the trend of CBSE Class 12 examinations, girls outperformed boys with 93.31% girls clearing the exams against 90.14% boys. The pass percentage of transgender students has stood at 78.95%.

Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their Class X and XII CBSE examinations. Wishing them the very best for their future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020

For those who aren’t happy with their CBSE Class X and XII results, I want to tell them- one exam doesn’t define who you are. Each of you is blessed with numerous talents. Live life to the fullest. Never lose hope, always look ahead. You will do wonders! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020

This year, Trivandrum topped the CBSE Class 10th results with a pass percentage of 99.28%, followed by Chennai at 98.95% and Bengaluru at 98.23%. The CBSE class 10 results saw a marginal increase in the pass percentage this year with 91.46% students clearing the examinations successfully. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan scored 99.23% success rate in CBSE Class X Results 2020. Kendriya Vidyalaya secured the first position in the category of all Institutions.

Class XII results declared

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced Class 12 results on Monday after cancelling the remaining examinations owing to coronavirus pandemic. Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank took to Twitter to announce the declaration of results and congratulated students and parents for making it possible.

Since the exams for Class XII have been kept as 'optional,' students can either choose to sit for remaining papers and wait for the final results, or, apply for higher studies on the marks published by schools based on their last three internal assessment scores. The results of the internal assessment have been published by schools along with the board results. The board decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic.

