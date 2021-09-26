Last Updated:

Karnataka HC Recruitment: Deadline To Pay Application Fee For 142 Posts Is Sept 27

Karnataka High Court Recruitment 2021: The Karnataka Judiciary had invited applications to fill 142 positions. The last day to pay the fee is Sept 27, 2021.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
Karanataka

Representative image


Karnataka High Court Recruitment: Karnataka Judiciary in the month of August had released the Karnataka High Court Recruitment notification 2021. The notification informed about the recruitment for the position of Second Division Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates were asked to apply for 142 posts till September 24, 2021. However, candidates had been given time to pay the application fee. For more details on recruitment, candidates can visit the official website which is karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.

Karnataka HC recruitment: Vacancy details

For the above-mentioned position, the minimum age required is 18 years whereas the maximum age required is 35 years. However, certain age relaxations will be applicable as per rules. Candidates should have a minimum qualifying degree in Science, Arts, Commerce, Business Management, and Computer Application or any other equivalent degree from a recognized university to be eligible for applying. Candidates with a certificate in Basics of Computer from a recognized institute that imparts Computer Education to students is expected to be preferred. The selected candidates will initially be kept on a probation period for two years.

Here is the direct link to notification

Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

  • Last date to apply for Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021 is September 24, 2021
  • Last date of fee payment for Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021 is September 27, 2021

Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

  • Interested candidates who have already registered themselves should visit the official website of karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.
  • On the homepage, the candidate should find the notification section
  • Candidates should further click on the notification for the recruitment of a Second Division Assistant. 
  • Post doing this candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to fill their application form
  • Upload the documents (in case missed), pay the application fee of Rs 350 and click on submit
  • Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the form for future reference 

Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria

For the position of Second Division Assistant under Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021, candidates will have to sit in a written exam. The test paper will have translations from Kannada to English, questions from general knowledge, English essay. Post the completion of the written exam, candidates will be taking the viva test too.

READ | Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for 181 short service commission officer posts
READ | Former CM BS Yediyurappa bags best legislator award in Karnataka Assembly
READ | COVID: Karnataka permits 100% occupancy in theatres & pubs as CM Bommai makes big move
READ | Karnataka Health Min Sudhakar slams Congress, accuses Party of 'politicising' COVID deaths
READ | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai promises a winter assembly at Suvarna Soudha
Tags: Karnataka High Court, Karnataka HC recruitment, karnataka hc recruitment 2021
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND