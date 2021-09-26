Karnataka HC Recruitment: Deadline To Pay Application Fee For 142 Posts Is Sept 27

Quick links:
Karnataka High Court Recruitment: Karnataka Judiciary in the month of August had released the Karnataka High Court Recruitment notification 2021. The notification informed about the recruitment for the position of Second Division Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates were asked to apply for 142 posts till September 24, 2021. However, candidates had been given time to pay the application fee. For more details on recruitment, candidates can visit the official website which is karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.
For the above-mentioned position, the minimum age required is 18 years whereas the maximum age required is 35 years. However, certain age relaxations will be applicable as per rules. Candidates should have a minimum qualifying degree in Science, Arts, Commerce, Business Management, and Computer Application or any other equivalent degree from a recognized university to be eligible for applying. Candidates with a certificate in Basics of Computer from a recognized institute that imparts Computer Education to students is expected to be preferred. The selected candidates will initially be kept on a probation period for two years.
For the position of Second Division Assistant under Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021, candidates will have to sit in a written exam. The test paper will have translations from Kannada to English, questions from general knowledge, English essay. Post the completion of the written exam, candidates will be taking the viva test too.