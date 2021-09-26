Karnataka HC Recruitment: Deadline To Pay Application Fee For 142 Posts Is Sept 27

Karnataka High Court Recruitment: Karnataka Judiciary in the month of August had released the Karnataka High Court Recruitment notification 2021. The notification informed about the recruitment for the position of Second Division Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates were asked to apply for 142 posts till September 24, 2021. However, candidates had been given time to pay the application fee. For more details on recruitment, candidates can visit the official website which is karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.

Karnataka HC recruitment: Vacancy details

For the above-mentioned position, the minimum age required is 18 years whereas the maximum age required is 35 years. However, certain age relaxations will be applicable as per rules. Candidates should have a minimum qualifying degree in Science, Arts, Commerce, Business Management, and Computer Application or any other equivalent degree from a recognized university to be eligible for applying. Candidates with a certificate in Basics of Computer from a recognized institute that imparts Computer Education to students is expected to be preferred. The selected candidates will initially be kept on a probation period for two years.

Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

Last date to apply for Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021 is September 24, 2021

Last date of fee payment for Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021 is September 27, 2021

Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021: Steps to Apply

Interested candidates who have already registered themselves should visit the official website of karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.

On the homepage, the candidate should find the notification section

Candidates should further click on the notification for the recruitment of a Second Division Assistant.

Post doing this candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to fill their application form

Upload the documents (in case missed), pay the application fee of Rs 350 and click on submit

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the form for future reference

Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021: Selection Criteria

For the position of Second Division Assistant under Karnataka HC Recruitment 2021, candidates will have to sit in a written exam. The test paper will have translations from Kannada to English, questions from general knowledge, English essay. Post the completion of the written exam, candidates will be taking the viva test too.