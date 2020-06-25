Karnataka Set To Conduct SSLC Examination For Class 10 Students; Activists Stage Protest

Amid the Coronavirus crisis, Karnataka on Thursday is set to conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board examination for class 10 students across the state. According to reports, there are over eight lakh students taking the exam in 2,879 centres from across the state. Earlier, Karnataka Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that SSLC examinations will be conducted between June 25 and July 4.

Pro-Kannada activists stage protest

Meanwhile, Pro Kannada activist and Kannada Chalavali Vatal party president Vatal Nagaraj staged a protest on Tuesday against the state government's decision to hold the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The protesters were protesting outside the residence of Primary and secondary education minister S Suresh Kumar demanding to cancel the scheduled SSLC exam and pass all the students. The protesters, including the party president were detained by the police.

Speaking to the media, Kannada Chalavali Vatal party president Vatal Nagaraj said, "There are more than eight lakh students in the state. It is not advisable to conduct exams as the situation is very bad due to COVID-19. Minister himself met me a couple of days back and told that they have prepared for exam and the department has taken all sorts of precautionary measures." He further demanded the cancellation of the examination like other states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Haryana.

(With ANI Inputs)