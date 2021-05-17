Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 Cancellation: Minister Gives An Update On SSLC, 2nd PUC Exams

A section of students of the Karnataka Board has been demanding to cancel the class 10 or SSLC board exams and PUC-II or class 12 exams 2021 considering the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. Students have been waiting for an update from the office ever since the government decided to postpone the exams for a later date. However, the education ministry of Karnataka has given an update regarding the same.

Karnataka SSLC, 2nd PUC exam 2021

The Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Monday said no decision has been taken on canceling the 10th class examination and the second pre-university examination. Putting an end to the speculations after a section of media reported about the cancellation of the board exams, the minister has stated that these are only speculations and the decision will be taken later. He also asked the students not to get disturbed but to focus on their studies.

"We have not taken any decision on cancelling the SSLC or the PUC-II exams, which were postponed earlier in view of the rising COVID cases," Kumar said in a statement.

Karnataka government has already announced to promote the students from class 1 to 9 and class 11 (PUC-I) without exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 was scheduled to begin on June 21 which has been postponed. In the year 2020, the state government had conducted the SSLC and PUC-II exam.