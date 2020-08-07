Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 Likely To Be Declared Today At Karresults.nic.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to declare the Secondary School Level Certificate (SSLC) result 2020 on Friday, August 7, 2020, according to reports, however, the state's education board has not officially declared the date yet.

Reports quoted Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar saying as KSEEB would announce Karnataka SSLC result 2020 in the first week of August.

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC result 2020:

Visit the official website - www.karresults.nic.in Search for the link that mentions SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board Fill in your roll number, date of birth and other details to log in Press submit button Your Karnataka SSLC Result 2020 will be available on the screen

Last year, the results were out on April 30 and the passing percentage was nearly 73.70 percent with girls outshining boys. The passing percentage of girls was 79.59 percent as against boys which was 68.46 percent.

The Karnataka board exams were supposed to be conducted between March 7 and April 9 but were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were held from June 25 to July 4 with proper COVID-19 protocols and guidelines such as compulsory face masks, availability of hand sanitisers and thermal scanning, amid much criticism from the opposition who wanted the exams to be further postponed until the COVID-19 crisis subsides. The exams witnessed the participation of about 8.5 lakh students in about 2,879 exam centres across the state.

