NEET, JEE Aspirants Call For Postponing Exams; #SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM Campaign Begins

To further magnify their call for postponing JEE and NEET exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the students have planned #SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM mass online campaign on Twitter on August 6. The aspirants, who believe that the exam should be further delayed because of the coronavirus situation in the country considering issues like mental and public health, will post in unison from 2 PM to 6 PM using the same hashtag along with slogans like “Save students save India” and “Students Ka Saath, Students Ka Vikaas” and are hoping to get 'their' hashtag trending.

The students have even denoted National Testing Agency's decision of not adhering to their demands as “harassment” and are calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to indulge in the issue and allow the postponing. The JEE Main examinations have been decided to take place from September 1, 2020, to September 6, 2020, while JEE Advanced will be conducted on September 27. Earlier, these examinations were set to take place in July but the dates were shifted due to the situation of COVID-19 in the country.

NEET 2020 would be conducted on September 13, 2020, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared that admit cards would be released on August 28 or August 29. Meanwhile, the coronavirus infections in the country have surpassed 1.9 million with 40,600 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally. The students had earlier started trending the hashtag #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid on the micro-blogging website and are now tagging each other and gearing up to achieve the same goal between 2 PM and 6 PM with a new hashtag addressing PM Modi.

Corona at its peak.Minister getting covid positive but student will normt get.😂😂

Mass tweet moment today 2-6 pm.

Follow me to stay tuned.

🙏✓#SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM pic.twitter.com/w49AOcVQzj — Yash Bansal❌ (@bansal__yash) August 6, 2020

Read - Students Call For Postponing NEET, JEE Exams Amid COVID, #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid Trends

Read - JEE, NEET 2020 Preparatory Course By VMC Aims At Rapid Success Of Students

Students gearing up for #SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM

Here in India exams are given more important than student's life..3M students are going to appear for JEE-NEET still there is no clarification come from @DrRPNishank or @DG_NTA .

A students' lives might be joke for you,but it's not joke for their parents.#SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM pic.twitter.com/n5lz09Yi9n — SmitBalar (@sm20it) August 6, 2020

📢📢Hey guys.alert!!!!!

💥Remember this when tweeting!!!!

🔥🔥Very important point🔥🔥🔥

👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇👇

Donot retweet others tweet without

Writing our tag🤦👇 #SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM

if u didn't do this ..UR RETWEET IS COMPLETLY WASTE🤦🤦it doesnot count in trnd. pic.twitter.com/jfLD4DITZw — ayisha s (@ayishas4) August 6, 2020

Don't forget to be part of mass tweet campaign for postponement of JEE AND NEET.

Ring of bell guys from 2pm

Retweet as much as possible for maximum impression#SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM

Don't forget to tag@HRDMinistry @ramgopal_rao @DG_NTA @narendramodi @PMOIndia @AmitShah pic.twitter.com/fZZJILuTst — yuvraj Singh Rathore (@RathoreYuvrajS) August 6, 2020

Read - NEET SS 2020: NEET Super Specialty Forms Out Now At 'nbe.edu.in'; Exams To Be In September

Read - What Is NEET SS? See Details About The Eligibility-cum-ranking Examinations Here

