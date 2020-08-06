Last Updated:

NEET, JEE Aspirants Call For Postponing Exams; #SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM Campaign Begins

To further magnify their call for postponing JEE and NEET exams amid COVID-19 pandemic, the students have planned #SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM mass online campaign.

To further magnify their call for postponing JEE and NEET exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the students have planned #SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM mass online campaign on Twitter on August 6. The aspirants, who believe that the exam should be further delayed because of the coronavirus situation in the country considering issues like mental and public health, will post in unison from 2 PM to 6 PM using the same hashtag along with slogans like “Save students save India” and “Students Ka Saath, Students Ka Vikaas” and are hoping to get 'their' hashtag trending.

The students have even denoted National Testing Agency's decision of not adhering to their demands as “harassment” and are calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to indulge in the issue and allow the postponing. The JEE Main examinations have been decided to take place from September 1, 2020, to September 6, 2020, while JEE Advanced will be conducted on September 27. Earlier, these examinations were set to take place in July but the dates were shifted due to the situation of COVID-19 in the country. 

NEET 2020 would be conducted on September 13, 2020, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared that admit cards would be released on August 28 or August 29. Meanwhile, the coronavirus infections in the country have surpassed 1.9 million with 40,600 deaths as per Johns Hopkins University tally. The students had earlier started trending the hashtag #PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid  on the micro-blogging website and are now tagging each other and gearing up to achieve the same goal between 2 PM and 6 PM with a new hashtag addressing PM Modi. 

Students gearing up for #SaveJEE_NEETstudentsPM

