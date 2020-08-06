Online Open Book Exam To Prevent Students From Assembling Amid COVID Concerns: DU Tells HC

The Delhi University informed the Delhi High Court on Wednesday that the idea behind holding an online Open Book Examination (OBE) was to prevent students from assembling in one hall amid fears of Covid-19.

Senior advocate Sachin Dutta, representing the DU, said that the idea behind conducting OBE was to prevent students from assembling in one hall as it would be difficult to maintain social distancing during the pandemic situation.

After hearing the arguments of counsel for DU, UGC, petitioner students and intervenor, Justice Singh reserved its judgment on a plea challenging the university’s decision to hold online OBE, as per the UGC guidelines for final year undergraduate courses.

Dutta said that students do not require very high technology to appear for OBE as having an email address would be sufficient. He added that as per the revised UGC guidelines, petitioners have to be subjected to the final examination.

'OBE - a safe alternative'

The division bench has permitted the Delhi University to go ahead, reviewed the preparedness and passed a detailed order, the advocate said. The online mode has inbuilt safeguards and a physical exam will be conducted soon after for the students who could not appear online OBE, he added. The results will be declared in the ‘shortest possible time’.

Students living in remote areas would face a lot of hardships if physical examinations are held amid their health concerns. If OBE is not allowed to be held, students would face many difficulties, Dutta said.

The DU is scheduled to hold final year undergraduate online OBE from August 10 to 31 and the students are unable to appear for online exams will be given an opportunity to appear in physical examinations, which may be held sometime in September.

(With Agency Inputs)