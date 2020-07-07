KEAM 2020: KEAM Admit Card To Be Out Today; Check Details For Download

Commissioner For Entrance Examination or CEE of Kerala has confirmed that admit cards for KEAM 2020 (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) will be released on July 7, 2020, that is today. The KEAM 2020 examinations are scheduled for the shortlisting of professional degrees course students like engineering and pharmacy. The students are shortlisted on the basis of merit after MCQ bases tests. The admit cards can be downloaded from the link http://cee-kerala.org/.

KEAM 2020 details

Usually, the examinations are conducted earlier, between late May and early June. However, this year, the examinations were pushed over a month due to the coronavirus pandemic. The dates for KEAM 2020 exam is July 16, which is the upcoming week. According to multiple reports, there will be no postponement to another date. This is after the exams were postponed once due to the health risk caused by the COVID-19.

KEAM Admit card will have the details of the seat numbers, the date of birth and also examination schedule. Students are urged to be through with the schedule to avoid any last-minute hassles. Apart from this, a student who will be appearing for the examinations will have to follow strict social distancing norms as well. Students will have to use face masks and gloves for the examinations. Students cannot carry anything apart from the required pen, pencil and water bottle. They cannot communicate or exchange items inside the hall.

KEAM Admit card online getaway details

Students who are registered for the KEAM 2020 batch will have to log in to the websites of the Commissioner For Entrance Examination or CEE. Follow the link- http://cee-kerala.org/. Students will have to keep the registration number and their login details handy to download the KEAM admit card.

Here are steps to download KEAM admit card

Copy any of the links above and paste on the search bar. Click enter. You will be lead to the CEE website. Enter the registration details under the CEE Admit Card tab. Click enter. Check for seat number and schedule. Print the results or keep an e-copy for future use.

