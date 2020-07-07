Kerala Plus Two Result News: HSE, VHSE Results Postponed Until Triple Lockdown Is Lifted

Kerala government had recently decided to impose a 'triple Lockdown' in Thiruvananthapuram, which is the capital city of Kerala. The triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation area was be implemented from 6 am on Monday, July 6, and will continue for a week.

Kerala state’s Plus two result which was slated to be announced on July 10 is now postponed till further announcement. Mr S.S. Vivekanandan, who is the Joint Director of the examination board, stated that the decision of announcing the Kerala Plus two result will be taken once the lockdown is lifted. The Kerala state is currently under a triple lockdown after it faced a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases recently.

Kerala plus two results 2020 date

The Department of Higher Education, aka DHSE Kerala, has postponed the result declaration for the plus two or Higher secondary exams in Kerala, which is colloquially known as HSE. Exams result is also postponed for Vocational Higher Secondary Examination (VHSE) as well. This action has been taken with respect to the week-long ban that has been imposed in the capital city of Trivandrum from July 6th.

Joint director examination, Mr SS Vivekanandan also mentioned that the post-evaluation process of the plus two results is still left. The decision for declaring the result will be taken once the lockdown is lifted. Over 8 lakh students have appeared the Kerala plus two exams this year. The Plus two exams were concluded on May 30. The results will be released later once the week-long lockdown situation in Trivandrum is lifted.

The official website - keralaresults.nic.in. The results can also be checked from websites like kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala. The results will also be available at the Kerala education board's official app called Saphalam. A while ago, the results of Kerala SSLC exams were announced on June 30.

What is Kerala's triple lockdown?

Kerala's Trivandrum region is under stricter restrictions so as to ensure the decrease in the movement of people and break the chain of transmission. The Lockdown-I would restrict the movement of all people in the district, while the Lockdown-II will be imposed in hotspots of infection, where people will be mandatorily asked to stay-at-home. The Lockdown-III will be imposed in the houses of primary and secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients to undergo compulsory room-quarantine.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock