KEAM Result 2021 Declared For Engineering Entrance Exam; Check Direct Link

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical results also known as KEAM Result 2021. The scorecards have been released on Saturday, September 18, 2021. This result which has been released on Saturday is only for the engineering entrance examination. Candidates who took the examination can now download their results from the official website of CEE, Kerala which is cee.kerala.gov.in. This time, around 99,000 candidates appeared for the Kerala state engineering entrance exam. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number, password, and access code. The steps to check results as well as the direct link has been mentioned below.

KEAM Results: Important Dates

Results have been released on September 18, 2021

The answer key was released on August 6, 2021

Counselling dates have not been announced yet

KEAM Results 2021: Steps to download results

Candidates should visit the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations, Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, select ‘ KEAM 2021 - Candidate Portal’ from active links

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to enter the details mentioned above like application number, password, and access code

Post filling the details, candidates will have to click on the login button to check their results

The results will be displayed on the screen, cross-check the details

Carry a hardcopy with yourself for future reference

Here is the direct link to check the results

As mentioned above, results for engineering exams have been released now. The results for Architecture, B.Pharm, Veterinary, MBBS, and Environmental Science will be published separately. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for being updated. However, it is being predicted that other results can be announced before September 30, 2021. It should be noted that this year the examination will be conducted in offline mode following all the COVID-19 protocols.

More about KEAM

The Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) is a state-level exam conducted every year to admit interested individuals to B.Tech and other programmes in Kerala's government and private colleges. The grades obtained in Class 12 and the candidate's results in the KEAM examination are given equal weightage in the admission process. Candidates should be aware that part of the seats available through KEAM 2021 are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as per state government regulations. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is a series of entrance exams in Kerala, India, for admission to several professional degree programs. It is organized by the Kerala Government's Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams.