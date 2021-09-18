KEAM Result 2021 Declared For Engineering Entrance Exam; Check Direct Link

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations has released the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical results also known as KEAM Result 2021. The scorecards have been released on Saturday, September 18, 2021. This result which has been released on Saturday is only for the engineering entrance examination. Candidates who took the examination can now download their results from the official website of CEE, Kerala which is cee.kerala.gov.in. This time, around 99,000 candidates appeared for the Kerala state engineering entrance exam. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their application number, password, and access code. The steps to check results as well as the direct link has been mentioned below.
As mentioned above, results for engineering exams have been released now. The results for Architecture, B.Pharm, Veterinary, MBBS, and Environmental Science will be published separately. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for being updated. However, it is being predicted that other results can be announced before September 30, 2021. It should be noted that this year the examination will be conducted in offline mode following all the COVID-19 protocols.
The Kerala Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) is a state-level exam conducted every year to admit interested individuals to B.Tech and other programmes in Kerala's government and private colleges. The grades obtained in Class 12 and the candidate's results in the KEAM examination are given equal weightage in the admission process. Candidates should be aware that part of the seats available through KEAM 2021 are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, as per state government regulations. Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) is a series of entrance exams in Kerala, India, for admission to several professional degree programs. It is organized by the Kerala Government's Office of the Commissioner of Entrance Exams.