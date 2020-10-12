In Kerala Gold Smuggling Case, BJP Claims Clear Indictment Of 'real Goldsmith' CM Vijayan

In the Kerala Gold smuggling case, Republic Media Network on Sunday accessed details of the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate that mentions Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Reacting to the newsbreak, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday said that the "truth is finally emerging" in the case.

'Clear indictment of CM Pinarayi Vijayan'

As per the chargesheet, Vijayan has been named by primary-accused Swapna Suresh who has alleged that she was asked by him to contact the then personal secretary to the CM, M. Sivasankar, contradictory to the CM's claims. Taking to Twitter, Patra said, "Swapna Suresh's statement is a clear indictment of CM Pinarayi Vijayan. It won't be an overreaching proclamation to make the real "Goldsmith" of the Kerala "Gold Scam" was the Chief Minister himself!!"

The chargesheet has also mentioned that Swapna met the Chief Minister 5-6 times in the presence of M Sivasankar, adding that the CM was very much aware of her job and position, once again contradicting the Kerala CM's official stand. The chargesheet also alleges that she was asked by the CM to continue to be in touch with Sivasankar 'unofficially.' The 'unofficial' meetings between Suresh and the CM's office has once again brought the role of Pinarayi Vijayan under the serious scanner.

Customs questions Sivasankar for 11 hours

Meanwhile, the Customs department probing the Kerala gold smuggling case on Saturday questioned M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to the Chief Minister, for 11 hours. He was questioned by the sleuths from the Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate at its office in Kochi in connection with the sensational case.

According to PTI's official sources, Sivasankar has been asked to appear before the agency again on October 13. He left the office at 10 pm after completing interrogation. On Friday, customs officials had grilled him for 11 hours. The agency had questioned Sivasankar twice earlier after his alleged links with Swapna Suresh surfaced.

Central agencies, including National Investigation Agency, Customs and the Enforcement Directorate, are conducting separate inquiries into the seizure of gold worth nearly Rs 15 crore from a "diplomatic baggage" at Thiruvananthapuram International airport on July 5. Several people, including two former employees of the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, Suresh and Sarith PS, have been arrested by the central agencies in connection with the case.

