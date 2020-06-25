Kerala Health Min Launches Counselling Project For Students To Reduce Stress, Anxiety

To reduce stress and anxiety levels among students in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Thursday launched a counselling project by the state Health department along with the Education department and the Women and Child Department.

Speaking to reporters, KK Shailaja said, "The project is being launched as there were reports of students committing suicide and exams results are being awaited. Studies have revealed alarming data regarding the suicide of students across the country. To prevent depression, behavioural problems, stress, etc. We are launching this initiative for students. The education department will also partner in this project."

Three-level implementation

She informed that the state has already counselled over five lakh people at homes and in isolation wards through phones.

The project will be implemented on three levels — Anganwadi and Asha workers, school counsellors and online and phone counsellors.

"Firstly, through Anganwadi and Asha workers, who will be given the checklist for fieldwork to counsel in-person. Secondly, we will be using the service of existing school counsellors who are well aware of the students in a particular school and thirdly, we will be using the help of online and phone counsellors and for this, a helpline number '1056 - Disha number' is provided. Both parents and students can call on this number for counselling," she said.

Priority to suicide prevention

A high-level committee would collect data regarding students suicides and would chalk out plans to prevent it, the Health Minister added. "It is a serious issue that needs attention. Suicide prevention will be given priority in the state particularly in the backdrop of COVID-19," she said.

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had on June 23 announced a joint venture between Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) and Kudumbasree that will work towards providing free laptops to financially weaker students. The move is aimed to bridge the 'digital divide' in the state.

Issac announced that 40 lakh Kudumbashree workers can join the scheme and after three months, with a monthly installment of Rs 500, they will be provided with a laptop. Payments can be made in 30 installments and KSFE would also remit the last three installments for those making the payment without default. No security would be needed to be furnished for getting the laptop.

(With ANI inputs) (ANI Photo)

