Kerala Govt To Provide Students With Laptops Under KSFE Scheme To 'bridge Digital Divide'

Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac on Tuesday, June 23 announced a joint venture between Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) and Kudumbasree that will work towards providing free laptops to financially weaker students. The move is aimed to bridge the 'digital divide' in the state.

40 lakh Kudumbashree workers can join

"By December with the launch of 'K Fone', the state government aims to provide free internet to all financially weak families. There is a need for all students to have laptops, considering the COVID-19 situation. Kerala government is launching this scheme which will be implemented by KSFE (Kerala State Financial Enterprises). This will bridge the digital divide in Kerala," ANI quoted Issac on Tuesday.

Issac announced that 40 lakh Kudumbashree workers can join the scheme and after three months, with a monthly installment of Rs 500, they will be provided with a laptop. Payments can be made in 30 installments and KSFE would also remit the last three installments for those making the payment without default. No security would be needed to be furnished for getting the laptop.

"Members who do not need a laptop can join it too," Issac added. KSFE branches and local bodies will be implementing the scheme and television will also be installed in public spaces for students to watch and learn.

