Kerala Issues Fresh Guidelines For Returnees From Gulf Countries; Cites Surge In Cases

In a bid to reduce the risk of Coronavirus spread, Kerala on Wednesday issued a set of new guidelines for expatriates from the Gulf countries returning to the state by Vande Bharat Mission flights and chartered aircraft. The new guidelines will be applicable from Thursday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a press conference cited the surge in cases following the return of people from abroad and said,

"90 percent of the new COVID-19 cases being reported in Kerala are those who came back from outside the State and 69 per cent of the new cases are among those who arrived from abroad."

"Without screening, we are putting at risk all those people who are flying back together but we have limitations in implementing the testing in other countries. There is a danger of super spreading of the virus inside the aircraft. To minimise the risk, we will be implementing these new guidelines from tomorrow for all those who are flying in from other countries," he added.

As per the new guidelines, all those who come from countries where testing facilities are available should take the test and carry the test certificate with them. The test must be taken within 72 hours of the flight (validity of the test report will be for 72 hours).

"They should register on the Kerala Covid Jagratha website and give all details. All passengers must undergo screening in accordance with the protocol of the State Health Department at the arrival airport. Those with symptoms will be shifted to the hospital for further tests," read the guideline.

READ: Coronavirus Live Updates: Lockdown extended in West Bengal till July 31; cases at 4,56,183

READ: West Bengal: Lockdown extended till July 31, fresh relaxations to be announced

Kerala's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 3,600

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 152 COVID-19 positive cases on Wednesday, the highest single-dayKe spike so far, pushing the infection count to 3,603 while over 1.50 lakh people were under observation. They include 144 returnees from abroad and other states as the tally crossed the 3,600-mark in the southern state. This is the sixth straight day that the state has witnessed over 100 positive cases.

Those being treated for the infection were 1,691 with 89 recoveries, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. Of the new cases, 98 had come from abroad and 46 from other states, including 15 from Delhi, 12 West Bengal, and five from Maharashtra. Eight were infected through contact, Vijayan told reporters.

READ: Kerala health minister presents state's model of tackling COVID-19 at UN webinar

READ: Kerala University declared result for various courses; Check latest updates

(with inputs from ANI)