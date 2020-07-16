LSS Result 2020: Kerala Declares LSS, USS Scholarship Results On Pareeksha Bhavan Website

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan results for LSS (Lower Second Scholarship) and USS (Upper Secondary Scholarship) exams are recently announced by Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan. These results were announced right after the Kerala DHSE results were declared on July 15th. Students who have appeared for the scholarship exam can check their results from the official Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan website using this URL - keralapareekshabhavan.in

The Kerala LSS and USS exams are the scholarship exams conducted for students from different grades. While LSS is conducted for students from Class 4th, USS is conducted for class 7th students. These scholarship exams enable the students studying in Kerala state lower primary schools so to aid them financial support for their higher studies in school. The Kerala LSS and USS scholarship exams were conducted in May 2020.

Steps to check Kerala LSS result 2020

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan.

On the homepage, click on the LSS, USS Results tab.

Enter the required credential details after you select the scholarship exam you appeared for LSS/USS.

Click on the submit button and your scholarship exam result list will be shown on the screen.

Download the pdf document.

Use Control F button on your computer's keyboard and search for your roll number.

Kerala exam updates

After declaring Plus two results, the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) of Kerala, will soon be declaring the Kerala Plus one results. The Kerala state education Minister C. Raveendranath announced on July 15th that the tabulation work of Kerala Board Class 11 results is currently in progress and the results will be declared soon.

Once the results are announced, visit the official website - http://keralaresults.nic.in and get all the necessary information. Students also have the option to check their result through SMS. Websites such as sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in will also be displaying the results.

Kerala competitive exam updates

Union Minister V Muraleedharan urged the Kerala government to postpone the state entrance examinations for professional courses, including engineering and medicine stating that conducting exams in the pandemic times is an unsafe gesture when the COVID-19 situation has been getting 'worse' in the state and the country. Chief Minister Vijayan had stated recently that the entrance examinations for engineering, architecture and medical admissions would be held as scheduled on July 16. Meanwhile, the centre has decided to postpone its national competitive exam NEET to September 2020 in the wake of the pandemic.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock