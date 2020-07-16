Kerala Plus One Result 2020: DHSE Plus One Result To Be Out Soon On Keralaresults.nic.in

After declaring Plus Two Result 2020, the Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will soon be declaring the Kerala Plus One result 2020. Kerala Education Minister C. Raveendranath announced on Wednesday, July 15 that the tabulation work of Kerala Board Class 11 results, which are also known as DHSE Plus One Result 2020, is going on. Hence the results are going to be published soon.

Kerala Plus One Result 2020 Updates

The Kerala Plus One Result 2020 announcement was made by the Minister after announcing the Kerala Board Class 12 results, which are also known as Plus Two Result 2020 on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The Plus Two Result 2020 is now available on the official website of the Kerala board which is keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. In spite of the hardships and inconveniences of the lockdown, the pass percentage has registered an improvement of 0.77 per cent this year. In 2019, the pass percentage was 84.33 per cent while in 2020 it is 85.13 per cent. A total of 3.75 lakh students appeared for Kerala Board Plus 2 exams out of which 3.19 lakh passed the exams successfully.

Kerala Plus One Result 2020 date

During the announcement, the Kerala State Education Minister did not mention the date on which the results will be announced. Hence, at the moment, it is unclear as to when the DHSE Plus Result are going to be out. But, the wait is surely not going to be very long as Plus Two Results 2020 are already out. In the Plus Two Results 2020, City of Ernakulam ranked on top in pass percentage, while the municipal town of Kasaragod recorded the lowest pass percentage. 114 schools record 100% pass percentage and 18,510 students have secured A+ grade in all subjects.

Kerala Plus One Result 2020: How to check the DHSE Plus One Result Updates?

Once the results are announced, head to the official website - http://keralaresults.nic.in and get all the necessary information. Once the site is opened, students will be able to see a number of links on the homepage. Students must click on the link that is given for “HSE Results”. Once this link opens students will be able to see a list of results. At this point, if the result is out, students will be able to see them on the page which opens after the link. If the results aren’t announced, students can visit the website and follow the same steps to get updates. However, students must make sure to have the details on the Admit Card with them. Details like roll number and etc. might be required to be filled in. Students also have the option to check their result through SMS. Websites such as sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in will also be displaying the results.

