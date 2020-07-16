TN 12th Result 2020: How To Download 12th Marksheet Using Digilocker App?

The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the TN 12th result 2020 on July 16, 2020. Students can check the official website of the board to download their mark sheets. The candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, and click on the link for TN board result to access their scorecard. They can also download the mark sheet, passing certificate and other documents from DigiLocker. Here are further details about the TN 12th result 2020 that you must check.

After the officials declared TN 12th result 2020, students need to collect their original mark sheet and passing certificate from their schools. However, DigiLocker application is a reliable source from where they can download the same. The students can also use the app for submission purposes. Here are details about DigiLocker that you must know.

How can one use DigiLocker?

Students need to get their mark sheet and other documents after the board declares TN 12TH result 2020. DigiLocker helps them to get their pass certificate also. They need to have a DigiLocker account for the same. We have mentioned steps for students to create a DigiLocker account.

Students need to visit the DigiLocker registration page at www.digilocker.gov.in.

A new window will appear where students need to enter their mobile number and press on the Continue button.

After they receive an OTP on their registered number, students need to verify the same.

The link will direct them to a new window where the users would create their Username and password for the account.

The last step involves submitting the Aadhaar Number and verification process through OTP or fingerprint option.

Students can now access their DigiLocker account for TN 12th result 2020.

How to check TN 12th result 2020 on DigiLocker?

Students can download their TN 12TH result 2020 through DigiLocker app. We have mentioned a few steps that they need to follow for the TN Board result. Check them out:

Students need to login to the DigiLocker app for TN result 2020

They have to visit the Profile Page and Sync Aadhaar Number.

To check their TN result 2020, students need to click on the Pull Partner Documents button.

A new screen will appear with two dropdown options for TN result 2020

In the first one, students need to select Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams for TN 12TH result 2020

In the second option, students need to choose HSC/SSC mark sheet/ Migration or Passing Certificate for TN 12TH result 2020 and documents.

Proceeding ahead, they need to enter details on admit card like Roll Number and Year of Passing

After clicking on Document for TN result 2020, the certificate would download.

Students can also save the TN result 2020 in their DigiLocker account.

