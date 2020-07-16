TN 12th Result 2020: How To Download 12th Marksheet Using Digilocker App?

Quick links:
The Directorate of Government Exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu has declared the TN 12th result 2020 on July 16, 2020. Students can check the official website of the board to download their mark sheets. The candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, and click on the link for TN board result to access their scorecard. They can also download the mark sheet, passing certificate and other documents from DigiLocker. Here are further details about the TN 12th result 2020 that you must check.
After the officials declared TN 12th result 2020, students need to collect their original mark sheet and passing certificate from their schools. However, DigiLocker application is a reliable source from where they can download the same. The students can also use the app for submission purposes. Here are details about DigiLocker that you must know.
Students need to get their mark sheet and other documents after the board declares TN 12TH result 2020. DigiLocker helps them to get their pass certificate also. They need to have a DigiLocker account for the same. We have mentioned steps for students to create a DigiLocker account.
Students can download their TN 12TH result 2020 through DigiLocker app. We have mentioned a few steps that they need to follow for the TN Board result. Check them out:
