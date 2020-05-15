Kerala University Latest Updates: Students Protest Decision Of University Exams In May

Kerala has found an all-time high no of cases in the past five days, with 14 new COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours. The State is still on a high alert before bringing the daily life to normal. Even though Kerala has eased the lockdown in stages, it is yet to announce its stand on public transport which is the only way to bring hampered education system back into its due course. Kerala University has declared new measures for Kerala University exams, results and more.

Kerala University to start exams as planned

The latest update from Kerala University is that it will conduct the final year semester examinations in the month of May. In a press release shared by the Kerala University officials, it was declared that the outgoing students in the university will appear for the exams from May 21, 2020, despite the risk of coronavirus cases in the state. The university mentioned that the sixth-semester exams of final year students will be from May 21.

Moreover, the School of Distance Education will organise the exams on May 28. The LLB students will also appear for the final and fifth-semester examinations from June 8, 2020, and June 16, 2020, respectively for the five-year course of LLB. For the three year course of LLB degree, students are supposed to appear for exams on June 9 and follow the dates as per the statements of Kerala University press release.

Sub-centres to be arranged for students

The authorities will set-up sub-centres for the students facing difficulty in reaching the main centres for exams. The university is responsible to make all facilities for the exam to be conducted in the sub-centres of each district. However, not all districts will be having sub-centres as per reports.

‘B.Sc Chemistry students burned paper case: exams to be conducted again

Kerala University made a decision that the incident where the B.Sc first-year students’ answer sheets were burned accidentally in a fire at the examiner's house will be conducted again. The reported incident occurred in Kayamkulam in Kerala. An FIR was lodged at the local police station, a copy of which was sent to Kerala University. The answer sheets were of MSM College.

Students protest the decision of examinations

Students in several districts are protesting the decision of examinations being conducted from May 21. They are also calling out the decision of submitting project reports before May 29 as stating it ‘impractical’ as students have hardly any time to complete projects requiring high research. The students are demanding for sub-centres in all the districts after Kerala University announced that there will be sub-centres in only four of the total districts namely, Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Alappuzha.

