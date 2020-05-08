Kerala University Exams Updates, News And Other Details To Know Amid Covid Pandemic

With zero cases recorded in the state in the last two days, Kerala University has started to lay out guidelines for the smooth functioning of the exams and admission process. Kerala has managed to flatten the curve of new coronavirus positive cases. With only four deaths out of the 504 positive cases, the state had planned to re-open the campuses for exam purpose only from May 3. However, with the extension of the nationwide lockdown, the administrations of several school colleges under the affiliation of Kerala University will have to revisit the plans.

Also Read | BJP Slams Kerala CM's Criticism Of Vande Bharat Mission; Assures Pre-boarding COVID Tests

Kerala University exam dates hampered with the extended lockdown

Initially, the examination was scheduled on the mid-weeks of May for the out-going students of Kerala University. However, with the impending numbers across the country, the Centre decided to extend the lockdown. University students and parents are waiting for the announcements by Kerala University. With public transport not running due to the extension of lockdown, it is impossible for Kerala University students to go to colleges and write the exams. The plan to make them stay at hostels are also in the process, but many hostels were used as quarantine centres, and had be cleared off by the health officials first.

Also Read | Vizag Gas Leak: Kerala CM Expresses His 'deepest Condolences' To All Those Affected

Keralite students stranded around the country

Reports suggest that students who are stranded will be brought back to Kerala on a special train. Indian Railways has given a nod to the request submitted by the State. On May 7, it was reported that students in five states namely, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Jammu Kashmir will be brought back to Kerala. The students will be taken by road to the station, under the supervision of authorities.

Also Read | SSLC Exam Time Table, Dates For Karnataka And Kerala State Boards

Kerala University news, schools and entrance examination news

It was reported in a regional news publication that Kerala state examinations for SSLC, plus one and plus two, which is 11th and 12th standard, will be scheduled in the latter half of May. The dates for the same is from May 21 to May 29. The decision will be in motion if the situation is similar to that of May 8 and no new cases are recorded.

Even though the state situation seems under control, schools will not re-open until further notice. On Wednesday, during a ‘sunset briefing,’ state CM Pinarayi Vijayan revealed that there will be online lectures available on the state’s Kite Victor Channel. This will be available on set timings on television.

Also Read | Airports In Kerala, Other States Gear Up To Receive Stranded Indians Abroad From Thursday

For the JEE and NEET examinations, Kerala is following the centre’s protocols for pushing the examinations until further notice. Along with this, many appearing for the final year submissions and assessments will have to wait for the state’s decision once the third lockdown is lifted on May 17, 2020. However, if the lockdown is further extended, all the central curriculum following institutions will have to wait until the Department of Education makes an official guideline.