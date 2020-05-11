Kerala University News And Latest Updates: Know About Exam Dates

Kerala Unversity was established in 1973. It offers numerous UG, PG, PG Diploma and Doctoral courses in different disciplines in the field of Engineering, Architecture, Basic Sciences, Law, Arts, Education, and Commerce. Moreover, Kerala University offers distance learning programmes through the School of Distance Education (SDE). Read on to know Kerela University's latest updates about exams and admission process. Read on:

Kerala University news

According to reports, Kerala University exams were scheduled to take place during May mid-week. However, with the increase in coronavirus affected people across the country, the government has decided to extend the lockdown. Now, students and their parents are waiting for the latest Kerela University news. People are unable to travel as public transport has been shunned for some time. Therefore, Kerela university is also planning to help students stay at the hostel after cleaning them as many of them were used as quarantine centres.

Kerala University latest updates

According to reports, among other universities, Kerala University is planning to conduct the examinations in the fourth week of May, when the ongoing phase of lockdown would end. However, the government’s directives for Kerala University exams are quite different from the recommendations of the University Grants Commission (UGC). A per reports, UGC had recommended that other universities' and Kerala University exams must be conducted in July. On the other hand, when final semester exams can take place in July, Kerala University exams for students in intermediate semesters can achieve grades based on their internal assessment in the present and previous semesters.

@ugc_india @MoHFW_INDIA @Interior_MU@HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank

Respected Sir,

The Kerala University from the state of Kerala has decided to conduct exams from 21st of this month despite the UGC suggestions to postpone exams to July.Students are worried.Please do the needful. — J.S VISHNU PRATHAAP (@JSVP98) May 7, 2020

Kerala University news: Exams

Earlier, the university was supposed to start exams in the second week of May, as per notice available on the Kerala University exams website. This conclusion came after a meeting of the examination monitoring committee. As per Kerala University's latest updates, the university will wait until the public transport system is back and the state government allows to go ahead with conducting exams.

@HRDMinistry @DrRPNishank@ugc_india

Sir, MG University and Kerala University have announced their exam dates for PG and UG courses , they are not considering the UGC suggestion and are not bothered about the transportation facilities and hostel facility. — Adeesh Krishna (@adeeskrishna) May 8, 2020

