KPSC Recruitment 2020: Junior Health Inspector Grade 2 Results Announced

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) conducts various exams for selection of candidates for various posts. The exams are conducted in an online format followed by the interview. Based on online tests and interview marks the shortlisted candidates are selected for the posts. Candidates that get cut-off marks or above it in the OMR/ online exams are eligible for the interview. The final list of shortlisted candidates is based on the performance of the candidates in the interview. After the final round of interview highest-scoring candidates that get the highest marks are selected for the various positions.

KPSC recruitment exam and result details:

Recently, KPSC recruitment services held exams for the position of Junior Health Inspector Grade 2 vacancy in various districts of Kerala. Kerala Public Service Commission recruits the shortlisted candidates for the post of Junior Health Inspector Grade 2 in various Health Services Department.

Candidates can apply for the posts via online registration which is conducted by the One Time Registration system. The candidates that have completed 10+2 and diploma courses in health services from a recognized government institute are eligible for the post. Candidates must apply only through the online facility provided on the official website of the KPSC services website.

KPSC 2020 results for Junior Health Inspector Grade 2 for Online exams is out now. Candidates who attempted the KPSC 2020 online/ OMR exam category Number 137/2015 can now check their results for the same on the official website of the KPSC services exams. The shortlisted candidates can check their registered numbers in the result list. The candidates whose names are shortlisted in the list are eligible for the final round of selection, which is the interview round. The date and time of the interview will be announced by the Kerala PSC on their official website. All the latest KPSC notification can be checked on the official KPSC recruitment website.

The candidates are shortlisted on a completely provisional basis. This means the candidates can be removed by the Kerala PSC if they are found to be ineligible for the post. One can check all the information of the exams, results and rank list on the official website here.

Image Courtesy: Kerala Public Sevices Commission official website