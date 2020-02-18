OPSC Result For ASO Post Declared: Here's How To Check OPSC Exam 2020 Result

OPSC which is referred to as Odisha Public Service Commission is formulated upon the functions which is laid down by the Constitution of India. The main objective of the commission is to wholeheartedly support the capability of the human resources in an efficient manner along with acute transparency. This is further facilitated by some developed technological platforms. The main objective of the commission is to provide the best resources in the Civil Services or Civil Post.

It also aims to frame and amend the recruitment rules for the basic services as well as the posts in the state of Odisha. The results for the OPSC exam for the year 2020 is finally out. The OPSC results can be viewed by the candidates on www.opsc.gov.in. The examinations are held for the post of Assistant Section Officer and the same was held on January 22, 2020.

The commission is aimed towards matters related to the recruitment of all the civil services and the post

It is the prime duty of the State Public Service Commission to conduct the OPSC examinations for the appointments to services to the state. The commission is primarily consulted on all the matters which is related to the recruitment for the civil posts and services. It is also consulted for all the disciplinary matters which affects a person serving under the Government of State. The commission also plays a very important role in regulating all the complaints that are related to arrears and pensions of the government servants.

The commission was formulateed after a detailed correspondence between the Government of India and the Secretary Of State

The origin of the commission can be traced back to the first dispatch of the Government of India on the Indian Constituational reforms on March 5, 1919. It was mainly formulated for the basic need to set up a permanent office which will primarily regulate the service matters. There was a requirement of an efficient commission which would recruit and control the public services in India. The commission was established after a detailed correspondence took place between the Government of India, Secretary of State and all the local governments regarding the machineries along with the functions to be included in the commission.

